Plan to set up EPZ for copper mining in Waziristan finalised

It would be great news if it was refined and value added done in Pakistan.

Saindak mine and many other mines have been operating in Pakistan for decades. The companies operating these mines have profited in the billions. But the locals in this area and Pakistan haven’t benefited one bit. They take the raw mined product and ship it overseas for it to be refined and value added and we barely get 50% of the original raw product. Our resources are being robbed from us in broad daylight in these horrible deals. Now the thief’s in disguise will rob Waziristan of its resources.

The only way for natural resources to have a positive impact on the country is if the raw material is refined and value added in Pakistan. I wish Pakistan puts a ban on export of raw resources mined from Pakistan.