PLAN In Motion: Chinese Navy’s Massive Ship Commissionings In 2021



2021 has been a fruitful year for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN or Chinese Navy). At least eight Guided Missile Destroyers (DDG), two amphibious assault ships (LHD) and one nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) joined the PLAN fleet,

Type 055 Destroyers

A 130 mm H/PJ-38 main gun

112 VLS silos

A H/PJ-11 CIWS with a fire rate of 10,000 rd/min

A HQ-10 short-range missiles

Decoy launchers

Torpedoes.

Type 052DL

Suzhou (132)

(132) Huainan (123)

(123) Nanning (162)

(162) Kaifeng (124)

(124) Guilin (164)

(164) Zhanjiang (165) *to be confirmed*

Type 075 LHD

Type 094 SSBN

Analysis and comment:

