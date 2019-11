Must appreciate the most peaceful and proper protest ever by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and JUI-F. A robust politician but corrupt in essense.

Plan B' Maulana Dharna begin Hurting PTI Govt. & People of Pakistan | Blocking Roads access of Pakistan by JUI-F

Maulana Fazlur Rehman collected 1 Arab and 10 Crore PKR and spend on Azaadi March and Dharna.



Maulana Fazl has been highly appreciated due to following most rules laid down by Govt., effective speeches and also it has been Pakistan history's most peaceful, organised and proper protests against the government ever.



Plan A weakened the PTI government and also cautioned Army/ISI non-neutral role in internal affairs, now Plan B blocking main access roads is now hurting government and also Pakistanis.