Placing Nawaz's name on ECL is political victimization: Saad Rafique 12:51 PM | August 21, 2018 Lahore: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said placing Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam name on ECL is political victimization. In his official Twitter account, the former railway minister denounced the decision of placing the name of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on ECL by federal government. Putting the name of Nawaz Sharif family on ECL in the first meeting of federal cabinet is vendetta. Placing Nawaz Sharif name on ECL will become a headache for Imran's government. Imran is being advised to become hero by pitching the political rivals, He must remember that becoming the PM is too much difficult while exit from this post is very easy. عمران کے مشرفی مشیر انھیں کہیں کا نہیں چھوڑیں گے - اُنھیں احتساب کے نام پر مخالفین سے بِھڑ کر ھیرو بن جانے کےمشورے دیے جا رھے ھیں یاد رکھا جاۓ یہاں وزرأ اعظم کا آنا مشکل اور جانا بہت آسان ھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique(@KhSaad_Rafique) August 20, 2018 In response to Saad Rafique 's statement the PTI leader, Usman Dar said no one is being politically victimized in our government as cases against PML-N leadership are being run ahead of our coming to power. We wanted to make all the institutions including NAB strong, independent and autonomous