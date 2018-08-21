/ Register

  Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Placing Nawaz's name on ECL is political victimization: Saad Rafique

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 21, 2018 at 2:44 PM.

  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:44 PM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Placing Nawaz's name on ECL is political victimization: Saad Rafique

    [​IMG]

    12:51 PM | August 21, 2018

    Lahore: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said placing Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam name on ECL is political victimization.

    In his official Twitter account, the former railway minister denounced the decision of placing the name of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on ECL by federal government.

    Putting the name of Nawaz Sharif family on ECL in the first meeting of federal cabinet is vendetta. Placing Nawaz Sharif name on ECL will become a headache for Imran's government.

    Imran is being advised to become hero by pitching the political rivals, He must remember that becoming the PM is too much difficult while exit from this post is very easy.

    عمران کے مشرفی مشیر انھیں
    کہیں کا نہیں چھوڑیں گے -

    اُنھیں احتساب کے نام پر مخالفین سے بِھڑ کر ھیرو بن جانے کےمشورے دیے جا رھے ھیں

    یاد رکھا جاۓ یہاں وزرأ اعظم کا آنا مشکل اور جانا بہت آسان ھے

    — Khawaja Saad Rafique(@KhSaad_Rafique) August 20, 2018

    In response to Saad Rafique 's statement the PTI leader, Usman Dar said no one is being politically victimized in our government as cases against PML-N leadership are being run ahead of our coming to power.

    We wanted to make all the institutions including NAB strong, independent and autonomous
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:45 PM #2
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:49 PM #3
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    That's a stupid statement. He is criminal and every criminals name should be on ECL automatically. Furthermore, it does not effect NS anyway since he is in jail for the next 10 years at least.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:50 PM #4
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:50 PM #5
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Placement was necessary to ensure Imran Khans no NRO commitment
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:52 PM #6
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    More like

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:52 PM #7
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Metal Cholay :rofl:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:54 PM #8
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Not Imran Khan, rather the people of Pakistan and especially NS & his paid stooges in media.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:56 PM #9
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Cheekhaaaaaayn .... :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  1. AZ1