PLAAF & PLANAF special mission aircraft - Y-8GX-family

Since usually images of these birds are either posted in the PLN- or the PLAAF-threads, which I don't deem appropriate, I start a new dedicated thread for these IMO most important special mission assets. To start with, here are some very nice images, however IMO the KJ-500H and Y-8GX-6 both have faked numbers (so far, their serials were in the "85x9x" modex). Deino Y-8GX-5 / KJ-200H AEW Y-8GX-6 / KQ-200 ASW ... IMO with a psed serial Y-8GX-8 EW/ELINT Y-8GX-9 / KJ-500H AEW ... IMO with a psed serial