  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

PLAAF & PLANAF special mission aircraft - Y-8GX-family

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by Deino, Dec 8, 2016.

    Deino

    Deino INT'L MOD

    Since usually images of these birds are either posted in the PLN- or the PLAAF-threads, which I don't deem appropriate, I start a new dedicated thread for these IMO most important special mission assets.

    To start with, here are some very nice images, however IMO the KJ-500H and Y-8GX-6 both have faked numbers (so far, their serials were in the "85x9x" modex).

    Deino

    Y-8GX-5 / KJ-200H AEW
    KJ-200H 9391 - 2. NDiv - 8.12.16.jpg

    Y-8GX-6 / KQ-200 ASW ... IMO with a psed serial
    Y-8GX-6 89192 - 9. NDiv + psed no. - 8.12.16.jpg

    Y-8GX-8 EW/ELINT
    Y-8GX-8 9231 - 2. NDiv - 8.12.16.jpg

    Y-8GX-9 / KJ-500H AEW ... IMO with a psed serial
    KJ-500H 89099 - 9. NDiv + psed no. - 8.12.16.jpg
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Any details / specs ?
     
    Deino

    Deino INT'L MOD

    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    KJ-200.jpg

    KJ-200-2.jpg
     
    Maxpane

    Maxpane FULL MEMBER

    Woooooow . china is amazing and every passing day doing astonishimg :-)
     
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Note the differences in the two KJ-200s below :D:D

    Old
    KJ-200-1.jpg

    New
    KJ-200-2.jpg

    @Deino
     
    Deino

    Deino INT'L MOD

    Indeed, it no longer has that strange Pinocchio-style nose but a Y-9-radome.

    Looking much better ... but is it a new bird or a modified one ?
     
    Deino

    Deino INT'L MOD

    Seems as if there's also a modified KJ-200H !??

    KJ-200AH behind KJ-200H - 19.12.16.jpg

    KJ-200AH behind KJ-200H - 19.12.16 part.jpg
     
    grey boy 2

    grey boy 2 SENIOR MEMBER

    KJ-500 (navy version) (鼻首好销魂！解放军海航版空警500罕见亮相)
    [​IMG]
     
    Sanchez

    Sanchez SENIOR MEMBER

    Chinese doctrines are small steps and quick run. All China’s weapon systems are under constant modifications，better and better in another words. We would make every interesting weapon that exists in the world first and then creat our own unique ones such as anti-ship missiles and hypersonic ICBMs and satellite sweepers... you name it. Next generation of radars and military quantum communication system will be born in China not in any other country！:cheers:
     
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Development of a new type of AEW "activated" ie the programme now fully funded by the State.

    Completion of the development of next generation shipborne radar(for Type 055 DDG?)

    New technological breakthroughs in the fields of Terahertz, quantum radars etc.

    Operational deployment of backbone radar

    The above are listed among the "milestones" achieved by No. 14 Inst. of CECT in 2016. :D:D
     
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    A new regiment with KJ-500 etc formed under 2S of the PLANAF North Theater Command. :enjoy:
     
    Deino

    Deino INT'L MOD

    Will it be indeed a new regiment or will they be only assigned to the same regimentg, that already uses the KJ-200H?
     
    grey boy 2

    grey boy 2 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
