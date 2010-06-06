PLAAF & PLANAF H-6 Long Range Bomber thread

beijingwalker
China Air Force - H-6K Nuclear Capable Long Range Bomber Live Firing
China Air Force - H-6K Nuclear Capable Long Range Bomber Live Firing
Not sure about the elusive supapowa term; however, for a respectable deterrent power among the major powers, YES, China definitely must have the reliable strategic long range high altitude stealth bombers carrying a powerful array of weaponry: cruise missiles, thermonuclear free-fall bombs, and precision-guided bombs, comparable to the best owned by the major powers, and in adequate quantity. With the THAAD installations come closer encircling, the urgency is even more obvious!Does China have to put this "Nuclear Capable" in any of her weapon system just like the supapowa?
Just another issue:Fourth regiment converted to the H-6K ... now three Divisions flying that type: Now the 108. AR, 36. Division !
...
OedoSoldier, who has an amazing insight into the PLA and its latest developments claims that they are assigned to the 107. AR.PLA空軍第36爆撃機師団第107航空連隊がH-6Kを配備、H-6Kが4個連隊配備へ
