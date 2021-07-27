PLA Western Military Command and Russian Eastern Military District to hold “The West 2021” joint exercise

Chinese Ministry of Defense announced that PLA Western Military Command and Russian Eastern Military District will hold “The West 2021” joint exercise in August in PLA's combined-arms tactical training base Qingtongxia, western China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.A total of more than 10,000 troops will be dispatched by both sides, along with multiple types of aircraft, artillery and armored equipment, in a bid to verify and improve capabilities of joint reconnaissance, search and early warning, electronic infor attack, and joint attack.PLA Western Theater Command held oath taking ceremony for the upcoming "The West 2021”