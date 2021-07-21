What's new

PLA warns Yihetan dam in the center of China "could collapse at any time"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1417569329500065792
Chinese army warns dam battered by storms could collapse

FLOODED SUBWAY

In the nearby city of Zhengzhou, at least one person died and two more were missing since heavy rain began battering the city, according to the state-run People's Daily, which reported that houses have collapsed.


Local media reported that two people died when a wall collapsed in another district of the city.

According to the weather authorities, the rainfall was the highest recorded since record keeping began sixty years ago as the city saw an average year's worth of rainfall in just three days.

Authorities closed Zhengzhou's flooded subway system and cancelled hundreds of flights.

Unverified videos on social media showed passengers in a flooded underground train carriage in Zhengzhou clinging to handles as the water inside surged to shoulder height, with some standing on seats.

Water could be seen gushing through an empty underground platform in state broadcaster CCTV's footage.


FLOODED SUBWAY (Ohh the irony @beijingwalker)

In the nearby city of Zhengzhou, at least one person died and two more were missing since heavy rain began battering the city, according to the state-run People's Daily, which reported that houses have collapsed.


Local media reported that two people died when a wall collapsed in another district of the city.

According to the weather authorities, the rainfall was the highest recorded since record keeping began sixty years ago as the city saw an average year's worth of rainfall in just three days.

Authorities closed Zhengzhou's flooded subway system and cancelled hundreds of flights.

Unverified videos on social media showed passengers in a flooded underground train carriage in Zhengzhou clinging to handles as the water inside surged to shoulder height, with some standing on seats.

Water could be seen gushing through an empty underground platform in state broadcaster CCTV's footage.


On its official Weibo account, the fire service shared reports that passengers were being rescued from stranded trains, but did not post its own statement.

One passenger's account said fire and rescue workers had opened a hole in the roof of her carriage and evacuated passengers one by one.

Footage showed one man sitting on top of his half-submerged car in an underpass.

More than 10,000 people had been evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon, said provincial authorities, warning that 16 reservoirs had seen water rise to dangerous levels as downpours ruined thousands of acres of crops and caused damage amounting to around US$11 million.

Chinese army warns dam battered by storms could collapse

The Chinese army warned that a stricken dam in the centre of the country "could collapse at any time" after being severely damaged in torrential ...
The dam in the photo is not the dam at risk. Also, I cannot find any Chinese source of the news so probably fake.

Even if true, not as bad as it sounds. The dam is not on the yellow river but rather on a water storage resvior.
 
fake news, celebrate after the dam collapse, ok?
 
CN keep cutting/curbing the river flow, so thats the price they have to pay for destroying the nature.

8-)
 
We r tropical nation, no surprise when VN receive more than 10 storms, floods per year, we get used to wt it....but it will be a big surprise when CN cities like Beijing which usually suffer from sand storms also suffer flood, too.

The reason must be bcs CN keep cutting/curbing the river flow, making CN storms, flood get even worse when receiving much more water than in the past
 
Don't you trust your own Government run news sites? I know they sell fakenews constantly but why would they write this?

PLA troops urgently dispatched for Henan county to prevent collapse of dam - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
PLA troops urgently dispatched for Henan county to prevent collapse of dam

By Global Times

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Central Theater Command urgently dispatched troops to a county in rain-hit Henan, in Central China, in response to an emergency in a dam under threat of collapse due to serious damage caused by the rains.

The command released an announcement on Tuesday evening on their account on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, saying that a 20-meter-long crevasse had appeared in the dam in Yichuan county, Central China's Henan Province, and could collapse any time.

They immediately sent a professional flood control and emergency rescue brigade to the county to blast the dam and diverse the flood.

The brigade previously managed rescue operations in the catastrophic floods of 1998 and the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake.

Two hundred PLA Rocket Force soldiers, carrying tools and kayaks, have been dispatched to inundated Zhengzhou to rescue people trapped in the downpour that has covered many parts of Henan Province.
 
Last edited:
Doesnt matter. When your big mouth start spewing nonsense about others, the heaviest rainfall in 100 years may hit Vietnam. Not the usual rainstorm you encountered every year.. When Germany/Europe and India have heavy flood and rainfall. No Chinese member goes around gloating about that.

You reap what u sow. Watch your karma!

You reap what u sow. Watch your karma!
 
I don't believe anything news (propaganda) that comes from USA, UK, Canada, Australia about China. All these dick_head countries survive on everything that's made in China and then has the audacity to threaten China. Australia for example didn't even had toilet papers to wipe their asses when the pandemic started! They didn't even have their own sanitisers! Everything was made in China! And when due to lock down in China their orders could not be processed, the entitled white assed punks had the audacity to say "China is deliberately blocking our tissue paper and sanitiser supplies". Lol... just because they didn't have tissue to wipe their stinky butts, they blamed China for doing it deliberately whereas at that time Covid was at peak in China.

If USA (the mega punk of whole world) was not behind these pesky little countries, they would not have the audacity to speak like that.

If USA (the mega punk of whole world) was not behind these pesky little countries, they would not have the audacity to speak like that.
 
You reap what u sow.Trying to cut the water flow to Mekong got karma now :cool:

---------
Mekong dam: China cuts river flow 50 per cent, is slammed for lack of warning
www.scmp.com

Mekong dam: China cuts river flow 50 per cent, is slammed for lack of warning

Beijing tells countries downstream of weeks of reduced water flow, but observers reported dramatic fall in levels days earlier and say livelihoods are in peril.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
