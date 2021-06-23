PLA using Tibetans against India

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Tibetans will participate in future conflicts with India (in all probability, some were already present in Galwan).' It is extremely worrying that Tibetans are being used by China to fight India. 'As nobody in India would like to have a deadly fight with Tibetan soldiers and officers, the issue needs to be closely followed,' observes Claude Arpi.
For detailed analysis follow the links below.
