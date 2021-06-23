What's new

PLA using Tibetans against India

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,531
21
17,533
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
'Tibetans will participate in future conflicts with India (in all probability, some were already present in Galwan).' It is extremely worrying that Tibetans are being used by China to fight India. 'As nobody in India would like to have a deadly fight with Tibetan soldiers and officers, the issue needs to be closely followed,' observes Claude Arpi.
1626942495535.png

1626942754945.png

1626942771375.png

1626942788166.png

1626942802908.png


For detailed analysis follow the links below.
www.rediff.com

PLA using Tibetans against India

PLA using Tibetans against India. 'Tibetans will participate in future conflicts with India (in all probability, some were already present in Galwan).' 'As nobody in India would like to have a deadly fight with Tibetan soldiers and officers, the issue needs to be closely followed,' observes...
www.rediff.com
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

China news: China recruits young Tibetans in PLA, militias along border | World News - Times of India

China News: China has further cranked up efforts to recruit young Tibetans in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and local militias as well as to act as guides al
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China raising new militia near borders with India
Replies
0
Views
164
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
D
Nyima Tenzin: An unsung Tibetan hero of India’s resistance against Chinese PLA’s aggression
2
Replies
17
Views
819
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India permanently
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
3K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China Pushes the Boundary Longer the face-off continues greater will be the threat to India:Pravin Sawhney
Replies
4
Views
415
tower9
T
Metal 0-1
Featured A CIA OPERATION TO TRAIN TIBETAN GUERRILLAS LOOMS OVER INDIA-CHINA HIMALAYAN CLASH
2
Replies
15
Views
4K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom