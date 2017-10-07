What's new

PLA troops continue building infrastructure along LAC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

From Indian Media.

China’s intension of disengaging from the troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh seems to be very meek as it appears to be further digging in its heels by continuing to build roads, bridges, helipads among other military infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control in its bid to cover for its troops along the LAC.

“China is indulging in ping-pong tactics by shuttling the ball between diplomatic and military talks, without any serious attempt at conflict resolution,” a senior military official told ToI on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a two-hour-long meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs General MM Naravane, Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal BKS Bhadauria over the same.

In retaliation to the Chinese troops, artillery, tanks and other heavy weaponry by the People’s Liberation Army, India has counter-deployed in the three sectors along the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi discussed the strategy for contingency as well as the long haul in top-level meetings over the last three days.

On Thursday and Friday, General Naravane met his top seven Army commanders to review the security situation and operational preparedness on northern and western fronts with China and Pakistan.


Rounds of diplomatic and military talks so far have failed to break the deadlock between India and China at the LAC along Eastern Ladakh.

Rounds of diplomatic and military talks so far have failed to break the deadlock between India and China at the LAC along Eastern Ladakh.

Officers said China is doing everything from building roads close to the LAC, augmenting the capacity of its airbases at Hotan and Kashgar in Xinjiang and Gargunsa, Lhasa-Gonggar and Shigatse in Tibet to laying optical fibre cables for its troops at faceoff sites in Pangong Tso and Gogra-Ho Spring areas. Rounds of diplomatic and military talks so far have failed to deescalate in the rival military build-up in Depsand PlainspDaulat Beg Oldie sector.

The military confrontation between India and China in eastern Ladakh has now lasted for more than 100 days.

No end to Chinese menace: PLA troops continue building infrastructure along LAC

New Delhi, on Saturday, discussed the strategy for contingency as well as the long haul in top-level meetings over the last three days.
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Only an Indian with no intellectual background.
Military officials seem to dumb down their statements for mass consumption these days. It's one thing using tabloid talk in a tabloid newspaper or on the internet but shouldn't a military official use more professional sounding phrases like "being deliberately evasive" instead of "ping pong tactics"? If this was a Pentagon briefing, you wouldn't hear such nonsense.

The problem is that the Indian public and media demands cheap Bollywood dialogues as it gets them all excited.

No wonder they jump around like monkeys when someone mentions "surgical strike without anaesthesia".
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

But India is turning all situations into victories. They will made a Bollywood movie about it.

Does anyone have the link to the Downfall meme video about Galwan valley with Hitler in the bunker as Modi.
no matter what, India always wins....and that was a calculated tactical downfall....
Modi is growing beard and hairs, as soon as transformation is completed world will see ......
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Mao had already panned it out long time back: Tibet is the palm, and its five fingers are: Ladkah, Sikim, Nepal, Bhutan and South Tibet....

China is doing what her heart wants vis-a-vis India, and she is in a festive mood as the media report shows....
 
Figaro

Figaro

We need satellite photos ... while I don't doubt this to be true or anything, the source of the matter is Indian and therefore close judgement always needs to be reserved. If there was really serious buildup in these sectors, we would likely have already received satellite imagery.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

India-China faceoff: Massive Chinese build up along LAC; new camps detected
Times Now | 25 Aug 2020, 10:26 AM IST

Massive Chinese build up along LAC, there are signs of hectic infrastructural development in the radar station along the LAC. Few new camps have been detected. TIMES NOW's Srinjoy and Heena with details.

 
