PLA to conduct combat drill near Taiwan Straits

By Zhang Zhihao | chinadaily.com.cn

Updated: Sept 18, 2020



The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command will begin conducting a live combat drill near the Taiwan Straits on Friday, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense, said.



The drill is a "justified and necessary action that targets the current situation in the region to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity", he said.



United States Undersecretary of State for Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach visited Taiwan on Thursday, prompting strong protests from China's Foreign Ministry and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. It was the second visit by a high-ranking US officials to the island in two months.



The US has recently increased collusion with the pro-secession Democratic Progressive Party, and kept stirring up new troubles in the region, Ren said.



"Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, and the Taiwan question is purely China's domestic affair. We cannot allow foreign powers to interfere," he added.



Whether it is the US using the island to pressure China, or Taiwan secessionists inviting foreign powers to serve their agenda, "these actions are mere delusions and are doomed to fail", Ren said.



"Those who play with fire will get burned," he said.



"The Chinese military has the will, the confidence and the capability to thwart any foreign interference and Taiwan secessionist efforts, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."