PLA Tibetan garrison's smart clean energy movable container baracks sitting on the very edge of Chinese Indian borders, providing 25℃ indoor temperature all year round.PLA Tibetan garrison smart container barracks, fully operated on solar energy, fully air-conditioned, able to work normally even below 30 degrees celsius, indoor temperature can be adjusted between 16-30 degrees celsius.Highly digital and with good ventilation, can have up to 6 soliders live in each one, highly movable with the movement of the troops.The barracks' design and material make them sturdy, moisture-proof and cold-resistant, even keep the room temperature at 25 degrees Celsius even in the worst of snow stormsEquipped with cutting-edge camouflage nets, the barracks are difficult to detect and suitable for field operations.The new facilities provide strong logistical support and ensured the troops' combat capability.New barracks and other improvements can let troops have enough rest and guarantee their quality of life so that they can work together with better morale.According to the official People's Liberation Army (PLA) website 81.cn, all frontline training troops and border outposts barracks have been equipped with oxygen generators and oxygen cylinders.“光伏战士之家”又称作格力光伏集装箱营房，是格力自主研发的局域能源互联网系统((G-IEMS)的家居级应用，是一个融合高效清洁发电、安全储电、可靠变电、实时能源控制、能源信息集中管理和轻量化互交的完整系统生态，由箱顶光伏组件、设备间储能及能源信息控制系统、室内直流电器三大部分组成，特别针对西藏边防部队高寒艰苦但日照资源丰富的自然环境打造。据研发部门代表介绍，当太阳能充足的时候，光伏集装箱营房所发光伏电能可以满足内部搭载所有直流电器使用，安全高效，实现“零电费”；遇上太阳能不足的阴天和夜晚，光伏集装箱营房可根据峰谷时段和当地电网实现并网，智能优先使用电网供电或储能供电，光伏系统提供辅助发电；如果当地电网不通或者停断电，整个系统可以通过储能电池进行“等级式”供电。光伏集装箱营房不仅能实现系统内部的自我管理，自发自用、自给自足，而且还能实现系统间的能源自由调度，在电能充足的情况下对当地电网“馈电”，其节能性、智能性、便捷性都达到了新高，从根源解决了西藏边防部队战士因自然环境带来的用电和居住不便。由于西藏边防部队所在地自然环境恶劣，格力为此打造的光伏集装箱营房坚固耐用，整体为钢结构，具有很强的抗震、抗变形能力、能够隔热防火，搭载的光伏组件、钛酸锂储能系统、智能变流器等设备也都运行稳定、可靠性高，营房内部具有搭载纯直流LED照明、纯直流空调（热风机）以及集中控制系统，解决了供电问题，供暖问题也不能含糊。光伏集装箱内部搭载了格力直流热风机，一机多能，以供暖为主，同时能够制冷，可以实现室内16-30℃设定温度调节，低温供热能力强，能做到-20℃制热量不衰减，-30℃可靠运行，在天寒地冻之中，为战士们带去温暖。“多年来格力致力以自主创造的核心科技让人们的生活更加美好。此次格力献赠给西藏边防部队‘光伏战士之家’是又一次用自主创造核心科技改善官兵生活现状，创造美好生活的有力证明。”格力“光伏战士之家”研发部门代表在讲话中表示。