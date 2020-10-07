What's new

PLA Tibetan border troops move into newly built barracks for the coming winter on the Chinese National Day，the best in the world

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,773
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
PLA Tibetan border troops move into newly built barracks for the coming winter on the Chinese National Day, the best in the world.

The barracks are located over 4500m above the sea level near the Chinese India border equipped with central heating, oxygen supply to every room, gymnasium, shower rooms..

Chinese CCTV report saying based on all the measurements and standards, these plateau barracks are the best in the world.

The report also dismissed the Indian makshift tent barracks as uncomparable to PLA's.

所有备战接触的服务都是这个基地的设计理念！报告中特别强调了几个细节，宿舍区的楼梯全部加宽，方便人员快速集合；作战物资仓库和车库实现无缝对接，装甲车可以最快的速度准备攻击。无论是地理条件还是技术难度，解放军新建高原营房都是全世界独一无二的，不愧为“世界第一”。

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,773
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
PLA Tibetan border troops battle meals revealed
Standard: Bread and rice,a fruit, 4 dishes and a soup each person each meal

Drones used to deliver the food to the frontline soldiers.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,773
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
PLA Tibetan border barracks, during the covid crisis, China provides for the whole world, the supply chain is in China's hands. In China India border conflicts, no country can supply their soldiers as well as China.

wigfqTP.jpg
1717b5ff28197921425871.png

1717b5ff1ba97921423230.png

87e90f81ly1g8lnmaktdwj210d0u0npe.jpg

c32d31a0d79149acbe3afbb5b3c73c3f.jpg

92e6892c49414904ab30bb5d38f180de.jpg

956f-hpfycet2150038.jpg

Vl1Judu.jpg

调整大小 1757118_995385.jpg
调整大小 1757120_501480.jpg
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,863
3
7,556
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Stop showing Chinese Propaganda : Indian members

Indian Army is well equipped for "Harsh Winters", Chinese cannot survive coming winter: Indian media

Indian army could have kicked out Chinese invaders in 15 minutes : Rahul Gandhii.

IAF is better equipped for the mountainous region. PLAF is not effective due to taking off from height : Indian Media.

IAF ready fro two front war: Bhaduria

Months passed India lost 1000 sq Km area to China. Indians first failed to acknowledge it, now acknowledge it but cannot do diddle.


Chinese are inferior to Indians in every aspect. Indians just wouldn't make any move against the Chinese.
So considerate, they don't want Chinese to get hurt. Therefore, they have let go 1000 sq Km of their "Claimed" territory.

Indians we are proud of you. Soon same generosity towards the whole Kashmir please.

By the way, the accommodation looks better than Modi's official resident in India. :rap::haha:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,773
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
PLA Tibetan border troops move into newly built barracks for the coming winter on the Chinese National Day

Chinese CCTV report saying based on all the measurements and standards, these plateau barracks are the best in the world.

The report also dismissed the Indian makshift tent barracks as uncomparable to PLA's.

从央视的报道画面可以看出，这座崭新的军营建在平坦的沙漠上，参差不齐，建筑整齐划一。队伍的室内训练基地、指挥楼、生活营房、技术装备车间、后勤保障、物资储备都非常宽敞、齐全。远处隐约可以看到水塔、供电站、施工营地等辅助设施。

阿里地区平均海拔4500多米，含氧量只有大陆的40%左右，冬季气温极低。以前解放军官兵在这里坚守边防，巡逻训练主要在帐篷等临时设施。可想而知，还有这样的艰辛。虽然这些帐篷都是加厚隔热的新帐篷，能通水电，但远胜于印度陆军山地队的普通帐篷，但远远落后于钢筋混凝土的永久建筑。

现在，由于中国强大的经济实力和基础设施技术能力，我们可以在高原上建造一个钢筋混凝土掩体，为解放军官兵创造更好的后勤条件，这是对指战员辛勤工作精神的最好回报。如你所见，新兵营的顶部还有一块太阳能板，看起来像一个太空基地。

走进新兵营的内部也很令人兴奋。所有建筑都经过隔热处理，有厚厚的防火保温层；宿舍宽敞明亮，床边有吸氧装置；每层楼都有足够的厕所和卫生间，官兵训练后可以轻松洗热水澡；食堂可以保证随时供应热腾腾的饭菜和菜肴，营养丰富，味道可口。这些都有利于降低解放军士兵“高原反应”的发生率，最大限度地保持战斗力。

所有备战接触的服务都是这个基地的设计理念！报告中特别强调了几个细节，宿舍区的楼梯全部加宽，方便人员快速集合；作战物资仓库和车库实现无缝对接，装甲车可以最快的速度准备攻击。无论是地理条件还是技术难度，解放军新建高原营房都是全世界独一无二的，不愧为“世界第一”。

1000 (1).jpg
1000.jpg

1000(1).jpg

1000 (2).jpg

1000 (6).jpg

1000 (4).jpg
1000 (5).jpg

8ba790dfgy1gjgnkaqncmj20zk0k0q7b.jpg
005N9GuZly1gje85ld5aqj30zk0k0wjs.jpg
0023h0lcgy1gjcj4hblxkj60r60fawft02.jpg

005N9GuZly1gje85juxcrj30zk0k079q.jpg

005N9GuZly1gje85joq66j30zk0k0n50.jpg
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,773
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
PLA border outposts troops given assemblable thermal shelters amid standoff with India
Global Times Published: 2020/10/8 15:38:04
94097bd0-7d57-482c-adeb-c860abd1b4b9.jpeg

Chinese border troops stationed in plateau areas were recently equipped with assemblable thermal shelters, which guarantee them to get through the chilly winter and support the military's combat readiness in extreme weather.

The use of thermal shelters comes amid the ongoing border tension between China and India, with experts saying it will provide the Chinese military with reliable combat-readiness support in a long-term standoff with India during the harsh winter.

Developed by the Army Engineering University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the shelters - composed of dormitories, canteens, washing rooms, toilets, warehouses, microgrids and heating equipment - can function properly in temperatures as low as -55 C and an altitude of 5,500 meters.

The self-powered thermal insulation houses have already been used in a number of outposts in the plateau and alpine areas in the past two years, and border troops in the plateau are now officially equipped with them, according to the PLA Daily, citing the logistics support department of the Central Military Commission.

The prolonged standoff in the Chinese-Indian border region is a battle of endurance, logistical support and morale of soldiers, as tensions have shown no signs of easing, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute of Tsinghua University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"This high-profile announcement of the use of the shelters will greatly raise the morale of PLA soldiers staying in the border regions and boost their resolution in the standoff," Qian said.

"The deployment of those shelters shows a preparation for all-round military struggle amid the escalating tensions on the China-India border," Song Zhongping, a military expert and commentator, told the Global Times. The equipment is flexible in its application and can be assembled according to the scale of the troops.

The deployment of the assemblable thermal shelters enables troops to carry out any missions as it can be put into use at any time, largely reducing reliance on long-distance fuel distribution, according to the PLA Daily.

Even without water and electricity, the shelters can be installed normally and its structure and interior space can be adjusted as needed. More than 90 percent of the components can be reused, said the report.

The integrated photovoltaic microgrid can achieve energy self-sufficiency. Even with outdoor temperatures at -40 C, the indoor temperature can be maintained at above 15 C. Diesel heaters can ensure emergency heating in the event of long-term rain and snow.

To adapt to the extreme weather conditions, PLA soldiers on border patrol have also been equipped with new high-tech clothes, such as cold-proof hoods, warm training clothes and lightweight cold-proof training coats, which can help them better carry out tasks.

The weather and terrain in Ladakh are major challenges when it comes to large-scale military operations, which require smooth and quick logistical support and medical supplies. Amid the continuing bilateral talks, the border standoff will likely remain the status quo, Qian noted.

India and China are scheduled to hold the 7th military commanders meeting on October 12 in Ladakh.

PLA border troops given assemblable thermal shelters amid standoff with India - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

EjzMWjPWsAAH3Wj.jpg
EjzMWGmWAAAnw3o.jpg
EjzMWVDWAAI-Qoa.jpg
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,773
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
PLA soldiers on border patrol given new high-tech outfits to withstand harsh winter
Global Times Published: 2020/9/20 22:25:17

A new article published by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily revealed that Chinese soldiers on border patrol have been equipped with new clothes that feature advanced design, high technology and practical functions, which can help them better enforce their task of safeguarding border regions.

According to the article, the frontier patrol equipment mainly includes cold-proof hoods, warm training clothes, lightweight cold-proof warm training coats, moisture-absorbing and quick-drying underwear, warm fleece underwear, down warm cotton underwear, warm cotton vests and cold-proof outer gloves, among others.

The new equipment can meet troops' needs at high altitude and low temperatures, and in different geographical environments.

Various new technologies have been applied to the new clothes. For example, the warm training suit uses the latest domestically developed high-strength polyamide fiber to achieve both light weight and high strength.

The training underwear uses porous copolyester imitation linen material, which can absorb moisture quickly. In addition, the lightweight cold-proof and warm training coat improves the thermal insulation effect while reducing the total weight.

As the new outfits and equipment were provided to soldiers in border areas and high altitude, many netizens suspected that it may hint that Chinese soldiers along the China-India border are prepared for a long standoff and the upgrade in clothing is very much "reassured."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged India to immediately correct its wrong practices and disengage on the ground as soon as possible, while saying the responsibility for the recent China-India border conflicts lies with India.

The PLA has reportedly installed loudspeakers at areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is playing Punjabi songs to Indian soldiers, a move which sends a message to India that the Indian army is isolated and besieged on all sides, an insider told the Global Times on Thursday.

Experts pointed out that although the Central Military Commission will upgrade the PLA's patrolling supplies on a regular basis to adapt to extreme weather conditions at national borders, the publication of the latest supplies has garnered much attention partly because of the ongoing China-India border tension.

The announcement specifically referred to extremely cold weather on plateaus near the national border, a type of scenario that highly resembles the China-India border. It conveys a subtle message - that China welcomes peace talks, but stands ready for confrontations amid the escalating tensions at the China-India border," Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute of Tsinghua University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Sources from India said there will be a new round of Corps Commander-level meetings between China and India next week, but China has yet to reply or agree upon a fixed date, the Indian Express reported on Saturday.

The upcoming talks could be seen as an attempt to cool down the border tensions to implement the five-point consensus reached by foreign ministers from both sides, Qian noted.

Frequent high-level talks are a good sign, indicating the willingness of both China and India to solve the current problems through dialogue. However, Qian holds a cautious optimistic attitude for a major breakthrough during the new round of military talks.

PLA soldiers on border patrol given new high-tech outfits to withstand harsh winter - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top