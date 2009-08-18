PLA shows how it will kill Indian tanks

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Uighur girl shows you PLA Xinjiang garrison museum.
|Central & South Asia
|5
|E
|PLA Navy eyes China’s deep-sea underwater glider after successful test shows it rivals US vessel
|China & Far East
|6
|Atimes.com: The Weapons The PLA Didn’t Show
|Chinese Defence Forum
|0
|China sorry Army Gives Up Kung Fu Beijing cuts back on PLA martial arts shows
|China & Far East
|0
|PLA's aero-engine development shows good momentum
|Chinese Defence Forum
|3
|PLA's aero-engine development shows good momentum
|Indian Defence Forum
|1
|PLA Navy shows power by 4-day goodwill visit to Indonesia
|Chinese Defence Forum
|0
|Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan a Threat to Indian National Security :Hindustan Times
|China & Far East
|1
|PLA territorial violations since July not limited to eastern Ladakh: Intel
|Central & South Asia
|0
|Chinese PLA intensive drill along the Indian border over 5000M above the sea level
|Military Photos & Multimedia
|32