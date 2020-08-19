PLA sends stern warning to US warship for transit in Taiwan Straits

sent naval and air forces to track and monitor the movements of the USS Mustin destroyer as it sailed through the Taiwan Straits

warning the US that there will be a day when it will "settle the matter" with the US side

closely watched by PLA warships, warplanes and radar, and would be stopped if it crosses the red line

the "real threat" means the US has normalized warship transits in the Taiwan Straits and crossed into the mainland side. This would increase the risk of collisions, and even an accidental conflict

the PLA needs to be prepared in the South China Sea and East China Sea, because such a conflict will very likely not be limited to one region, but a wider one

the PLA also likely sent warplanes, possibly including early warning aircraft, special mission aircraft, reconnaissance drones and fighter jets, to monitor the US warship's movements

in case it crosses the red line, like trespassing into Chinese territorial waters, an immediate response would include measures to expel it, the expert said. He said that a US warship in the Taiwan Straits is like a rat in a hole that is easy to catch, as the PLA's concentrated surveillance on it means all kinds of anti-ship weapons can be sent there

What a humiliation for El Presidente Thump! His warships are treated like mice hunted down by cats!