What's new

PLA Self-powered thermal insulation cabins at Ladakh border

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,214
20
12,732
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PLA Self-powered thermal insulation cabins at Ladakh border Consists of dormitory, canteen, integrated bathroom, dry self-cleaning toilet, warehouse, micro grid, heating equipment, etc. Outdoors at -40℃, the indoor temperature can be guaranteed to be higher than 15℃.

1602236565035.png


1602236586820.png


1602236605315.png


1602236630284.png


Meanwhile the IA are just using basic rudimentary tents with stoves to keep its soldiers alive in the harsh winters.

1602236861737.png
 

Attachments

Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
5,334
8
9,568
Country
United States
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
PLA Self-powered thermal insulation cabins at Ladakh border Consists of dormitory, canteen, integrated bathroom, dry self-cleaning toilet, warehouse, micro grid, heating equipment, etc. Outdoors at -40℃, the indoor temperature can be guaranteed to be higher than 15℃.

View attachment 677726

View attachment 677727

View attachment 677728

View attachment 677729

Meanwhile the IA are just using basic rudimentary tents with stoves to keep its soldiers alive in the harsh winters.

View attachment 677731
Click to expand...
Meanwhile the Indians be like
Screen Shot 2020-10-09 at 4.55.26 AM.png
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,214
20
12,732
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The war in the Himalayas will be won by the army who will survive the extremely harsh winters. So far India is lagging behind by miles.
 
Last edited:
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
128
0
25
Country
India
Location
India
wow. I believe PLA forces have Louis Vitton bags for their weapons and have pink colored Assault rifles with Hello kitty cartoons on them to help them snuggle and sleep at night.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The war in the Himalayas will be won by the army who will survive the extremely harsh winters. So far India is lagging behind by miles. Might see a lot of images like this in the future.
View attachment 677735
Click to expand...
\correct. The country that has maintained hundreds of thousands of soldiers on the hightest battlefield on earth is 'lagging'. And the ones demanding soft pillows and teletubbies in their rooms are 'ahead'.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,214
20
12,732
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
2,575
1
4,921
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
specially designed for high plateau deployment from PLA army engineering university, easy installation, reusable.
 
cgy

cgy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
140
0
204
Country
China
Location
China
Ghost Hobbit said:
wow. I believe PLA forces have Louis Vitton bags for their weapons and have pink colored Assault rifles with Hello kitty cartoons on them to help them snuggle and sleep at night.

\correct. The country that has maintained hundreds of thousands of soldiers on the hightest battlefield on earth is 'lagging'. And the ones demanding soft pillows and teletubbies in their rooms are 'ahead'.
Click to expand...
You Indians need more toilets. Don't poop in the open in winter. This Indian way of showing courage won't be respected by any normal people.
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,254
-29
1,955
Country
India
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The war in the Himalayas will be won by the army who will survive the extremely harsh winters. So far India is lagging behind by miles.
Click to expand...
We beat you in Siachen (a much higher and a much colder battle field) and have been doing so consistently for last 40 years. So much so, that there is not a single Pakistani post left on the Siachen glacier itself.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
5,334
8
9,568
Country
United States
Location
United States
Osiris said:
We beat you in Siachen (a much higher and a much colder battle field) and have been doing so consistently for last 40 years. So much so, that there is not a single Pakistani post left on the Siachen glacier itself.
Click to expand...
Almost 1000 Indian soldiers died of exposure or accidents in Siachen ... and you guys still have the balls to call yourselves the world's foremost mountain soldiers? :D :D :D
 
SuperStar20

SuperStar20

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
806
-1
305
Country
India
Location
United States
Looks like china has no experience and is deploying troops for the first time on high altitude himalays. That is the reason for photo ops/video recording for everything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top