PLA Self-powered thermal insulation cabins at Ladakh border Consists of dormitory, canteen, integrated bathroom, dry self-cleaning toilet, warehouse, micro grid, heating equipment, etc. Outdoors at -40℃, the indoor temperature can be guaranteed to be higher than 15℃.
Meanwhile the IA are just using basic rudimentary tents with stoves to keep its soldiers alive in the harsh winters.
