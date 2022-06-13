PLA published an article on Indian Navy. China’s eyes are on INS Vikrant

avenuepark57
BANNED
- Jun 6, 2022
- 218
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
The PLA website prominently published an article about the upcoming launch of India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.
“The second is to boost the implementation of India’s ‘two oceans’ strategy. At present, India’s only aircraft carrier ‘Vikramaditya’ is deployed in the western waters of India. After the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier is commissioned, it will strengthen the control of the waters east of India and promote India’s ‘Eastward Strategy’ implementation, thereby expanding India’s influence in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific”, wrote author Hong.
“The second is to boost the implementation of India’s ‘two oceans’ strategy. At present, India’s only aircraft carrier ‘Vikramaditya’ is deployed in the western waters of India. After the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier is commissioned, it will strengthen the control of the waters east of India and promote India’s ‘Eastward Strategy’ implementation, thereby expanding India’s influence in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific”, wrote author Hong.