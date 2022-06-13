PLA published an article on Indian Navy. China’s eyes are on INS Vikrant

China could launch drones to detect an Indian carrier battle group or S-400 sites. It has already been developing techniques and systems for decades to take on the USN. It could be easily applicable to the Indians, issuing follow on ASBM strikes or queuing data for fighter bombers to launch anti ship cruise missiles.China could launch such a drone over Myanmar and into the Bay of Bengal if the Indians threaten to blockade the Malacca straits to the Chinese.