PLA published an article on Indian Navy. China's eyes are on INS Vikrant

The PLA website prominently published an article about the upcoming launch of India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

“The second is to boost the implementation of India’s ‘two oceans’ strategy. At present, India’s only aircraft carrier ‘Vikramaditya’ is deployed in the western waters of India. After the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier is commissioned, it will strengthen the control of the waters east of India and promote India’s ‘Eastward Strategy’ implementation, thereby expanding India’s influence in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific”, wrote author Hong.
 
China could launch drones to detect an Indian carrier battle group or S-400 sites. It has already been developing techniques and systems for decades to take on the USN. It could be easily applicable to the Indians, issuing follow on ASBM strikes or queuing data for fighter bombers to launch anti ship cruise missiles.

China could launch such a drone over Myanmar and into the Bay of Bengal if the Indians threaten to blockade the Malacca straits to the Chinese.

 

