PLA preparedness and Chinese Intelligentsia Views on the India-China Standoff

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
Going through Chinese media today ,i have compiled some views of the Chinese intellectuals regarding India and the preparedness of the PLA in case the LAC heats up.
First views are from the Editor-in-chief of the Global Times .
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304079071437963264

Another prominent media person.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302949784811077632

A veiled threat to India.
1599755520522.png


PLA frontier soldiers receiving supplies and rations via drones.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304068203723849728

PLA Preparations and deployments
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302814694797971457
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1303710048498192391
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1303371531012190208

Recent images of PLA patrols.
https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1304070994265399298
A photo released by National Defense Journal on Sina Weibo shows a group of PLA troops patrolling an area that looks like the #ChinaIndiaBorder region, and in the background, Chinese slogans on a cliff read: never to yield an inch of our beautiful rivers and mountains.
1599756150652.png


Today the Indo-Chinese FMs are holding talks to de escalate, if they fail ,in this winter many Indian soldiers will not come home as the Chinese are fully mobilized,deployed and ready to give them a bloody nose. :pakistan: :china:
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

FULL MEMBER
May 7, 2011
Don't underestimate the will and power of the Indian army or you'll be sent back with more than a bloody nose. We did so in 1967 and we're not hesitant in repeating that.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
UDAYCAMPUS said:
Don't underestimate the will and power of the Indian army or you'll be sent back with more than a bloody nose. We did so in 1967 and we're not hesitant in repeating that.
You mean the battle where you guys edited the Wikipedia page to inflate Chinese killed supposedly from 8 to over 400 without a single photo as backup? Meanwhile, the Chinese have a photo of escorting captured Indian soldiers carrying their dead back under gunpoint :enjoy: .
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Your post is a perfect example of mass brain washing, reminiscent of what the Nazis did to their Populace.
The difference is the Indian military is not even 1% as competent as the German military of WWII, which thank goodness is the case otherwise who would know what India would do to all its neighbors.
 
