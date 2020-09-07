PLA preparedness and Chinese Intelligentsia Views on the India-China Standoff

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
- 4,795
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Going through Chinese media today ,i have compiled some views of the Chinese intellectuals regarding India and the preparedness of the PLA in case the LAC heats up.
First views are from the Editor-in-chief of the Global Times .
Another prominent media person.
A veiled threat to India.
PLA frontier soldiers receiving supplies and rations via drones.
PLA Preparations and deployments
Recent images of PLA patrols.
https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1304070994265399298
A photo released by National Defense Journal on Sina Weibo shows a group of PLA troops patrolling an area that looks like the #ChinaIndiaBorder region, and in the background, Chinese slogans on a cliff read: never to yield an inch of our beautiful rivers and mountains.
Today the Indo-Chinese FMs are holding talks to de escalate, if they fail ,in this winter many Indian soldiers will not come home as the Chinese are fully mobilized,deployed and ready to give them a bloody nose.
