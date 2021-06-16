PLA Pays Rich Tribute to the Four fallen in the Galwan valley

A year ago the Indian army lost 20 soldiers, left behind around 100 troops in the captivity of the Chinese army. This was the biggest skirmish between the two neighbours after a long time. The South Xinjiang Military Region Border Defense no.363 Regiment took an oath to safeguard the territorial integrity of the motherland and paid rich tributes to the fallen comrades.The preparedness and sheer determination of the PLA have put fear in the ranks of the enemy.