What's new

PLA Pays Rich Tribute to the Four fallen in the Galwan valley

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,760
21
16,232
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A year ago the Indian army lost 20 soldiers, left behind around 100 troops in the captivity of the Chinese army. This was the biggest skirmish between the two neighbours after a long time. The South Xinjiang Military Region Border Defense no.363 Regiment took an oath to safeguard the territorial integrity of the motherland and paid rich tributes to the fallen comrades.
1623861867976.png


1623861896499.png


1623861971365.png


1623862037376.png


1623862068500.png

1623862091108.png


The preparedness and sheer determination of the PLA have put fear in the ranks of the enemy.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404307926387499011
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,794
-39
57,628
Country
China
Location
China
Seems like PLA well control of the area...

With Chinese wording engrave on cliff. This place is absolutely under Chinese. No dispute! The fallen one didn't sacrifice for nothing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom