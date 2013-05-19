What's new

PLA Patrolling Soldiers Leave Their Marks Deep Inside Arunachal Pradesh.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,032
20
12,229
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
It was mentioned many times in the Indian Media and intelligence circles that PLA troops have been ingressing routinely deep inside Indian Northern States unchallenged. Recently again some local hunters took some pictures of PLA Patrols inside AP. The PLA patrols also leave their marks on the rocks, depicting lack of any Indian authority along the LAC.
1600952541107.png


1600952601763.png


1600952625256.png


1600952647167.png


Such Daring exhibition of PLA authority deep Inside Indian Territories, only suggests that Indians can only challenge their foes in Bollywood movies ,in reality they are COWARDS.
 
Crystal-Clear

Crystal-Clear

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 28, 2017
5,228
-2
4,413
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
You are spot on brother, AP is PLAs next target.
Click to expand...
few years bk i remember how indian member of PDF use to discuss that their sena will stretch PAK ARMY from Kashmir to Rann Of Kutch.
..
..
today indian sena is stretched thin from Rann of Kutch to Arunachal Pardesh and literally begging for talks .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker PLA soldiers on border patrol given new high-tech outfits to withstand harsh winter Military Forum 16
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE PLA Troops Patrolling In Harsh Himalayan Conditions China & Far East 4
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Pangong Tso PLA Patrol Boats Overview China & Far East 10
Zarvan Chinese PLA patrolling in Arunachal, time for action on the border: BJP MP Tapir Gao Indian Defence Forum 0
onebyone The PLA air force conducts patrol training over China's island of #Taiwan on Friday. China & Far East 0
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA PLA LCAC patrol Chinese Defence Forum 0
ashok321 PLA troops patrolling Doklam to exercise sovereignty: China Central & South Asia 1
sasi PLA restricting Indian patrol area: Report by NSAB Indian Defence Forum 1
StormShadow Chinese PLA stops Indian Army from patrolling in Ladakh sector Indian Defence Forum 40
Martian2 PLA Navy patrols Bashi Channel between Taiwan and Philippines China & Far East 166

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top