PLA official casualty numbers of the Gallwan valley clash released today on PLA Daily.

Thanks to KushigumoAkane's head up and TemStar of Sino Froum's post and translation. China just release the casualties numbers with the names and ranks of the PLA soldiers martyred against the Indians troops during the Gallwan valley clash on front page PLA Daily today.

Total 4 Deaths plus the battalion commander seriously injured. I guess the agreement of the disengagement between the PLA and Indian troops are final and official. That's why the information is out.

英雄屹立喀喇昆仑――走近新时代卫国戍边的英雄官兵--军事--人民网

　　英雄屹立喀喇昆仑　　――走近新时代卫国戍边的英雄官兵　　【题记】　　我站立的地方是中国　　我用生命捍卫守候　　哪怕风似刀来山如铁　　祖国山河一寸不能丢　　――高原边防官兵喜爱的一首歌　　喀喇昆仑高
military.people.com.cn

6月，外军公然违背与我方达成的共识，悍然越线挑衅。按照处理边境事件的惯例和双方之前达成的约定，团长祁发宝本着谈判解决问题的诚意，仅带几名官兵前出交涉，却遭对方蓄谋暴力攻击。祁发宝组织官兵一边喊话交涉，一边占据有利地形，与数倍于己的外军展开殊死搏斗。增援队伍及时赶到，官兵们奋不顾身、英勇战斗，一举将来犯者击溃驱离。外军溃不成军，抱头逃窜，丢下大量越线和伤亡人员，付出了惨重代价。

在前出交涉和激烈斗争中，团长祁发宝身先士卒，身负重伤；营长陈红军、战士陈祥榕突入重围营救，奋力反击，英勇牺牲；战士肖思远，突围后义无反顾返回营救战友，战斗至生命最后一刻；战士王焯冉，在渡河前出支援途中，拼力救助被冲散的战友脱险，自己却淹没在冰河之中。

祁发宝, regimental commander, was in charge of the negotiation (he had only a few men with him at the time) and thus the initial fighting, seriously injured

陈红军. battalion commander
陈祥榕, trooper
These two were involved in breaking the encirclement, KIA

肖思远, trooper
Broke out of the initial encirclement then went back to help, KIA

王焯冉, trooper
Drowned while trying to save others during the reinforcement
 
Highest respect to our fallen, even a hundred enemies death can not compensate our young men.
Please edit the word "martyred" to "sacrificed".
@WebMaster, @waz and other mods, please monitor this thread, this is not a place for the filth and trash talks.
 
Four Chinese soldiers, who were sacrificed during a border confrontation in June 2020, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations, the Central Military Commission (CMC) announced on Friday.

The CMC unveiled names and stories of the martyrs for the first time to commemorate their sacrifice for defending national sovereignty and territory. Chen Hongjun was awarded the honorary title of "hero" for defending national territory. Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran were awarded first-class merit citations.

Qi Fabao, a colonel who led the soldiers, was seriously injured during the clashes. Qi was conferred with the honorary title of "hero colonel."

news.cgtn.com

China honors soldiers martyred in June's border conflict

news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
Take enemy casualities and add a zero
Take Indias casualities times two
Use the higher of both if the latter number is 10 or higher, otherwise the latter
= Indias claims of enemy casualities
 
This looks again BS story.
Following two things are not adding up
1. No one from PLA died during reinforcement fight ?
2. IA did not call for reinforcement ?
 
SuperStar20 said:
This looks again BS story.
Following two things are not adding up
1. No one from PLA died during reinforcement fight ?
2. IA did not call for reinforcement ?
Give it up man. Official figures are out

You managed to kill one after losing four

Not bad for a Supa puwa 2020

It is still better than 27 February 2019 where you lost 6 for killing zero. We all can see improvement
 
So brawl occurred during a talk !!! I hope we can get more details as it is a serious violation of ethics.
Did India fire at us during flag meeting ever? or pretext of any meeting?
 
Last edited:
SuperStar20 said:
This looks again BS story.
Following two things are not adding up
1. No one from PLA died during reinforcement fight ?
2. IA did not call for reinforcement ?
Whatever number on the China is <20, Indians won't be happy. Maybe you should read Reuters reporting about that night of clash. Dead Indian soldiers had to be fished out of the river next morning. Indian soldiers got wounds on their neck and head from death certificate seen by Reuters reporter.

www.reuters.com

Indian soldiers unarmed and caught by surprise in China clash, families say

Indian soldiers who died in close combat with Chinese troops last month were unarmed and surrounded by a larger force on a steep ridge, Indian government sources, two soldiers deployed in the area and families of the fallen men said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Areesh said:
Give it up man. Official figures are out

You managed to kill one after losing four

Not bad for a Supa puwa 2020

It is still better than 27 February 2019 where you lost 6 for killing zero. We all can see improvement
Well, till today official figure was ZERO.
 
