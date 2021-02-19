PLA official casualty numbers of the Gallwan valley clash released today on PLA Daily.

英雄屹立喀喇昆仑――走近新时代卫国戍边的英雄官兵--军事--人民网 英雄屹立喀喇昆仑 ――走近新时代卫国戍边的英雄官兵 【题记】 我站立的地方是中国 我用生命捍卫守候 哪怕风似刀来山如铁 祖国山河一寸不能丢 ――高原边防官兵喜爱的一首歌 喀喇昆仑高

Thanks to KushigumoAkane's head up and TemStar of Sino Froum's post and translation. China just release the casualties numbers with the names and ranks of the PLA soldiers martyred against the Indians troops during the Gallwan valley clash on front page PLA Daily today.Total 4 Deaths plus the battalion commander seriously injured. I guess the agreement of the disengagement between the PLA and Indian troops are final and official. That's why the information is out.6月，外军公然违背与我方达成的共识，悍然越线挑衅。按照处理边境事件的惯例和双方之前达成的约定，团长祁发宝本着谈判解决问题的诚意，仅带几名官兵前出交涉，却遭对方蓄谋暴力攻击。祁发宝组织官兵一边喊话交涉，一边占据有利地形，与数倍于己的外军展开殊死搏斗。增援队伍及时赶到，官兵们奋不顾身、英勇战斗，一举将来犯者击溃驱离。外军溃不成军，抱头逃窜，丢下大量越线和伤亡人员，付出了惨重代价。在前出交涉和激烈斗争中，团长祁发宝身先士卒，身负重伤；营长陈红军、战士陈祥榕突入重围营救，奋力反击，英勇牺牲；战士肖思远，突围后义无反顾返回营救战友，战斗至生命最后一刻；战士王焯冉，在渡河前出支援途中，拼力救助被冲散的战友脱险，自己却淹没在冰河之中。祁发宝, regimental commander, was in charge of the negotiation (he had only a few men with him at the time) and thus the initial fighting, seriously injured陈红军. battalion commander陈祥榕, trooperThese two were involved in breaking the encirclement, KIA肖思远, trooperBroke out of the initial encirclement then went back to help, KIA王焯冉, trooperDrowned while trying to save others during the reinforcement