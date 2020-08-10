PLA Officer's view on the tactical situation of the LAC

Via SiegeCrossbow over at SDF Background : I found this analysis (starting 3:55) from an ex PLA military officer of the Nanjing military district (pre-reform) and there are actually a lot of solid analysis from a pure military standpoint. Way better than the usual chest thumping rants from both Indian and Chinese amateurs. Key points : The officer takes the Indian threat very seriously but pointed out several baffling strategic decisions from the Indian side and the most egregious of which is stationing so many troops near the LAC. Not only are they covered by PLA artillery fire, but they present a huge logistical liability come winter. He also pointed out that Indian infrastructure in the area are prone to destruction by Chinese and Pakistani forces and should India launch an attack, they’d be at a disadvantage since China holds several strategic choke points. https://www.ixigua.com/6858919717826986499?logTag=r-pGYrhg5Rz5qm5KowqES