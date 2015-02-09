PLA Moving Freely Upto 40 kms Deep Inside Uttrakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh With No Hindrance



The Chinese transgression was not restricted to Eastern Ladakh alone, the officials and reports reveal — with, in one case, the PLA transgressing up to 40km inside Indian territory before withdrawing. The PLA violated the Line of Actual Control several times in the past two months, and in several places across the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, according to intelligence reports, and security and intelligence officials who asked not to be identified.

According to one intelligence official, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, the PLA entered Arunachal Pradesh twice in July. According to him, Chinese soldiers transgressed at least 26km inside Indian territory in district Anjaw and “camped for three to four days”, in the first half of that month, before exiting.In the second instance, also in Anjaw, the PLA transgressed through Arunachal’s Hadigra Pass and came in 40km, and retreated only after leaving telltale marks.

In early August, there was a face-off in eastern Sikkim’s Jelep La area in which the PLA occupied higher ground and rolled stones onto Indian Army troops. The tension eased after senior officers intervened, but in a joint meeting between the two sides, both stayed adamant on their claim over the Jelep La area. A security official said: “The development was worrying because this was the first such instance in an area which has largely remained undisputed.”

Again, in mid-August, the PLA’s presence was noted in Uttarakhand’s Tanjun La Pass “for the first time this year”.

