PLA military is teaching Indian soldiers how to survive in the cold mountain

It is so nice PLA military is teaching Indian soldiers how to survive in Ladakh and Indian soldiers are taking orders from PLA. :laugh:


“To avoid further escalations we started fencing some areas around Galwan but Chinese objected to it and we had to remove it,” said another officer.

While Indian army officers say they cannot match the hightech Chinese infrastructure, they at times admitted to copying their way of living. “For instance, we saw Chinese would dig trenches and then put tents in them,” said an army officer. “We realised it helps warm up the canopy and since then we have been doing that way.”

Tensions remain high as hopes dashed for breakthrough in China and India stalemate

Military build-up continues ‘like never before’ on both sides of 2,100-mile border despite high-level talks
Why are battle-hardened Indian Jawans who are much better adapted to alpine survival and warfare copying from spoiled single-child soldiers?
 
