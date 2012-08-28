PLA launches attack on Indian Army and re-captures Rechin La

I reckon Indian corpses will be handed over tonight and then tomorrow morning India will announce its fatalities and casualties.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Several bridages from PLA rocket force achieved 100 (pct hit rate) over 100 (launches) feat
|World Affairs
|4
|PLA Launches Fourth Type 052d 'chinese Aegis' Destroyer
|Chinese Defence Forum
|60
|PLA Navy's new 052D DDG Launched today (Photos and discussion)
|Chinese Defence Forum
|77
|Jiaolong Commandos is an elite force unit of the #PLA Navy, specializing underwater operations
|Military Forum
|0
|Retired Uighur PLA soldier taking care of his fellow Uighur fallen PLA comerades from China India war for 47 years
|Military Photos & Multimedia
|15
|5 Indian citizens abducted by PLA
|Central & South Asia
|17
|Ethnic Tibetan soldiers and officers in Chinese PLA
|China & Far East
|9
|PLA Tibetan garrison's smart clean energy movable container baracks sitting on the very edge of Chinese Indian borders
|China & Far East
|112
|D
|Nyima Tenzin: An unsung Tibetan hero of India’s resistance against Chinese PLA’s aggression
|World Affairs
|17
|Chinese PLA just 80 kms away from Leh, claims former Ladakh MLA
|Indian Defence Forum
|1