PLA launches attack on Indian Army and re-captures Rechin La

India is a terrorist harboring extremist Hindutva nation... China is doing the world community a favor by bringing down the nulear armed rouge nation to its knees... Free Kashmir!
 
Lol what is this? Since when are threads opened on the basis of a tweet from unverified accounts? and even then where does the tweet say that Reqin La has been captured by China?
 
Tejas Spokesman said:
LMAO.
An unverified Twitter account ran by an absolute Nobody.:rofl::rofl:

0/100 for credibilty
Brother, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry literally launched an attack on your people (just short of calling you guys about by name) for spreading the fake news that a Su-35 was shot down by Taiwan. And here you are calling someone you have not even the remotest idea about an absolutely nobody? You Indian trolls are absolutely senseless.
Clutch said:
India is a terrorist harboring extremist Hindutva nation... China is doing the world community a favor by bringing down the nulear armed rouge nation to its knees... Free Kashmir!
Only a two pronged coordinated attack between China and Pakistan can free Kashmir. The Indians will never leave on their own will ... they are more than happy to raze Kashmir to the ground should an internal rebellion grow out of hand, just like what the Nazis did to Warsaw after the 1944 Uprising.
 
