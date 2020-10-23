What's new

PLA LAC Border Deployment Updates

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Since the arrival of the summer in the Himalayas along the LAC, PLA has been rapidly upgrading its hardware, firepower and skills at a rapid rate. Below are a glimpse of a few images and videos that have been uploaded on the SM in the last few days.
1) PLA Rocket Force 646 brigade has deployed DF-21C medium-range ballistic missiles (with a maximum range of 1,700 km) near Karakoram pass.
1622891848186.png

1622891876108.png

2)PLA's PCL-181 exercising near the LAC
1622892355485.png

3) Type PCP001 82mm vehicle-mounted rapid fire mortars deployed at Aksai Chin. It fires at a rate of 120 rounds/min per cassette, has vertical guidance from -1° to + 85° .
1622892534930.png

1622892563835.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398827284736450563
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398517450816249857
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397965844853014531
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396415022725742592
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396841569433575424
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397854815447830531
 
