PLA LAC Border Deployment Updates

Since the arrival of the summer in the Himalayas along the LAC, PLA has been rapidly upgrading its hardware, firepower and skills at a rapid rate. Below are a glimpse of a few images and videos that have been uploaded on the SM in the last few days.1) PLA Rocket Force 646 brigade has deployed DF-21C medium-range ballistic missiles (with a maximum range of 1,700 km) near Karakoram pass.2)PLA's PCL-181 exercising near the LAC3) Type PCP001 82mm vehicle-mounted rapid fire mortars deployed at Aksai Chin. It fires at a rate of 120 rounds/min per cassette, has vertical guidance from -1° to + 85° .