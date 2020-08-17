What's new

PLA Infrastructure at BLACK TOP HILL

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
I came across an Indian propaganda video showing how Luxurious PLA soldiers accommodations are on the Black Top Hill. Boasting Indian Soldiers are tough and can sustain high altitude severe conditions. The reality is the whole Indian Media is crying on the costs and survivability factor of the IA posted on the ridges. Their supply lines are compromised and they rely on local porters to do the hard climb. Meanwhile the PLA is well entrenched and comfortable for a very long winter. Below clip is just for information and to show how Indians are jealous of the PLA. The Indians will never be able to match the PLA.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
This PLA Takexun塔克逊 oupost is a hundred meters away from India's, PLA officers find that Indians are always repairing their houses , those makeshift houses are very flimsy and can be blown away by strong wind.

The second part of the second video is English version

 
DrasticMeasure

DrasticMeasure

Jun 9, 2015
The Chinese soldiers are better armed and better equipped. It can be clearly seen in the video. They have a better accommodation and better infrastructure. In addition I think Chinese soldiers are better trained and more disciplined which the Indian army lacks.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
All PLA outposts in Tibet over 4500m were built into "Sunlight" houses which allow sunligh to go through the glass ceiling to help to keep the inside warm and cozy.

西藏军区海拔4500米以上哨所全部建成“阳光保暖房”
2017年02月17日 16:25:04

西藏军区部队驻地平均海拔在4000米以上，受恶劣环境影响，一线边防连队哨所的基础设施建设一直相对落后。夏季潮湿闷热，冬季寒冷刺骨，给官兵训练执勤、身体健康带来诸多影响。为改善西藏边防一线官兵住宿、生活设施条件，近年来各级加大资金投入，围绕涉及官兵切身利益的“取暖、供氧、吃水、用电、给养、洗浴、防雷”等7个难题，组织集中攻关。经过不懈努力，目前西藏军区海拔4500米以上的边防连队和哨所官兵，已全部入住新型“阳光保暖房”。

记者了解到，新型“阳光保暖房”采用强聚热复合材料、分布式并网光伏发电轻钢结构等新工艺新材料建造，在高原恶劣环境中不易开裂、漏风，住上这种新式营房，官兵再不用“四季穿棉袄”了。已在海拔4500多米的无名湖哨所坚守12年的上士康松告诉记者，上级还为新型“阳光保暖房”配备了制氧机、健身器材等设备，即使遭遇恶劣天气，官兵也可以在室内进行训练、健身。


西藏军区海拔4500米以上哨所全部建成“阳光保暖房” -新华时政-新华网
2月10日，西藏军区岗巴边防营二连塔克逊哨所驻地遭遇“倒春寒”，气温骤降。然而，哨所集体活动并未受影响，他们根据计划，在室内开展训练、学习教育。指导员张尚云介绍，去年，上级投资修建的新型“阳光保暖房”，极大地提高了边防官兵生活质量。
www.xinhuanet.com
微信图片_20200906112228.png
 
Suriya

Suriya

Jul 23, 2017
-31℃ ，Siberia region, PLA training shirtless
Every country can do this, but you can not be like this all winter, otherwise what are supplies for?
Is Siberia region 22k ft above sea level? Indian army is playing kabbdi on those height in Siachen for last 36 years. Compared to Siachen, LAC is tropical.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
Good on China to provide comfort for off duty personnel. When the soldiers are fighting and working, they will suffer the terrain and climate.

But it is unbelievably brilliant for morale to know that you can go back to warm and good digs.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Judging from the PLA officer observing from the Chinese outpost in the first video of #3, Indians can not guarantee that their houses are still there after going back from their border control tour, any wind can claim those shabby cabins and flimsy tents.
 
Suriya

Suriya

Jul 23, 2017
Our Tibetan division do the same harsh training, besides,Indian kabbdi training didn't seem to help judging from their recent clashes with PLA.
Which clashes? Where u attacked our soldiers with sticks warped barbed wire like street thugs and didn't even dare make ur own casually figures public except admit that ur forces suffered losses and Globat times editor sheepishly suggesting dead would be honored at a proper time.
 
