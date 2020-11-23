What's new

PLA: India will be First Class world power

Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,511
-5
1,478
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Dayum man. This guy is Modi funded and imho he is a legit disinfo-lab planted in the Indian media. His doing alot of brain-wash to the uneducated local indians.

This guy would even justice if Modi handed over everything even Tamil Nadu. It's like a machine where you put money in and it says what you want it to say
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
702
-28
428
Country
India
Location
India
Titanium100 said:
Dayum man. This guy is Modi funded and imho he is a legit disinfo-lab planted in the Indian media. His doing alot of brain-wash to the uneducated local indians.

This guy would even justice if Modi handed over everything even Tamil Nadu. It's like a machine where you put money in and it says what you want it to say
Click to expand...
now PLA is also Modi Funded?
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

FULL MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
1,997
-12
5,421
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
You know the sewage systems India should have built over the decades so it can address its epidemic of open defecation? It has actually built them -- in the online space. That's what India does 24/7, dispense sewage on the internet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

manlion
Costly competition: India playing into China’s hands
Replies
0
Views
263
manlion
manlion
beijingwalker
China’s global Navy eyeing sea control by 2030, superiority by 2049
Replies
0
Views
643
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
eldarlmari
Pentagon Report: China Now Has World’s Largest Navy
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
GumNaam
GumNaam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SPRUT SDM1: The Last Thing Indian Army Needs
Replies
0
Views
238
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cornered Tiger
How to take on Chinese 'wolf warriors' through Bollywood movies. The Economic Times
Replies
12
Views
1K
fallstuff
fallstuff

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom