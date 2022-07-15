PLA has advanced far across LAC into undisputed Indian territory and is continuing slowly to further advance, Claims Subramanian Swamy

Chinese PLA Has Advanced Far Across LAC in Ladakh, Claims Subramanian Swamy | 🗳️ LatestLY Swamy shared excerpts from a conversation with close relative of an Indian army personnel posted at the tension region, suggesting that Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA have advanced far across the Line of Actual Control LAC. 🗳️ Chinese PLA Has Advanced Far Across LAC in Ladakh, Claims...

Swamy shared excerpts from a conversation with close relative of an Indian army personnel posted at the tension region, suggesting that Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA have advanced far across the Line of Actual Control LAC.Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter commenting on the stand-off between India and China at the Ladakh border this Friday morning. Swamy shared excerpts from a conversation with close relative of an Indian army personnel posted at the tension region, suggesting that Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA have advanced far across the Line of Actual Control LAC. He later questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had any clue over the proceedings and its consequences.