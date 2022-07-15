What's new

PLA has advanced far across LAC into undisputed Indian territory and is continuing slowly to further advance, Claims Subramanian Swamy

Swamy shared excerpts from a conversation with close relative of an Indian army personnel posted at the tension region, suggesting that Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA have advanced far across the Line of Actual Control LAC.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter commenting on the stand-off between India and China at the Ladakh border this Friday morning. Swamy shared excerpts from a conversation with close relative of an Indian army personnel posted at the tension region, suggesting that Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA have advanced far across the Line of Actual Control LAC. He later questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had any clue over the proceedings and its consequences.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Will G20 meet happen in India or China?
Let's all hope it happens in China. PLA will not rest until they occupy most of Northern India.
