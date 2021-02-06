PLA Galwan Fighters Given a Hero's Send off

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 6,134
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
The PLA regiment that gave a bloody nose to the Indian army in the Galwan sector has been given a hero's farewell.
Why are they giving them farewell. I want more Indians beaten to pulp.The PLA regiment that gave a bloody nose to the Indian army in the Galwan sector has been given a hero's farewell.
View attachment 714105
View attachment 714106
View attachment 714107
View attachment 714108
It's normal to rotate regiments, these Bravehearts have served well. Nevertheless do hope the new unit will beat the IA to PULP as we all desire.Why are they giving them farewell. I want more Indians beaten to pulp.