PLA fighter jets cross ‘middle line’ of Taiwan Straits an hour before US official’s meeting with Tsai Ing-wen

Military operations of even larger scale, like live-fire missile drills east of Taiwan island and near Guam

Previously, Taiwan likely used normal radars for detection, but this time it used a missile system, which is a confrontational escalation and a provocation.

When exposed to fire control radars, PLA aircraft can commence jamming, evasive maneuvers, anti-radiation strikes and electronic suppression, Fu said, noting that should there be actual war in the region, most Taiwan anti-aircraft installations will be destroyed in the first place.

PLA fighter jets send clear message to Taiwan, US: Global Times editorial

The PLA has many other means to put more pressure on the island, including sending fighter jets across Taiwan island. If Taiwan authorities continue to stick to the current evil path, the Taiwan Straits will only witness more cyclic mutual countermoves, including US intervention and the PLA's increasingly clear declaration of People's Republic of China's sovereignty.

Beijing has openly declared its next steps to attack Taiwan independence: PLAAF crossing Taiwan and live fire exercises east of the island! I expect we will see this before the end of the year.