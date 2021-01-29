PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered :GOC Northern Command

PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered GOC of the Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi, says operational advantage achieved in August 2020 has given our troops the position of equivalence though it’s difficult to fix timelines for disengagement

Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi. (Ht Photo)The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) agreed to push for “early disengagement” of their frontline troops at friction areas on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at the ninth round of military talks on Sunday., the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Northern Command, spoke to, about the current situation in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Edited excerpts:The operational advantage achieved by our troops on August 29-30, 2020, has put the PLA on the backfoot in key areas. This gives us the position of equivalence. Necessary measures have been put in place to respond to any threat over the entire spectrum of conflict. Any efforts by the PLA to change the status quo were and are being effectively countered. The 9th Corps Commander-level talks were held on January 24. The focus is to restore the status quo ante pre-May 5, 2020, and the same has been communicated to PLA counterparts. They also want to disengage at the earliest. It is difficult to fix timelines for such a complex issue, yet we are hopeful of an early and amicable resolution.We have been relentless from the moment the situation escalated in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. Our troops are equipped with the wherewithal to inhibit any PLA misadventure.In May 2020, the existing infrastructure helped [Indian] forces to effectively counter the PLA threat. The infrastructure has been boosted in terms of roads, bridges, billeting of troops, availability of weapon systems in the tactical battle area. Apart from the civil administration and government machinery, Border Roads Organisation has also pitched in to support the troops. IAF [the Indian Air Force] has also played a major part in ensuring that an air bridge is up and running once the roads close due to snow.A strong counter-infiltration grid, physical domination at multiple tiers, and the latest technology have brought down the intrusion rates to negligible along the LoC [Line of Control]. There is a state of despondence among terror groups which is forcing ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence] and the Pakistan Army to explore alternate methods. ...these [tunnels] are dug up under fields that are invisible due to tall elephant grass on the Pakistan side. BSF [Border Security Force] has launched an anti-tunnel drive across the IB [International Border]. We have ground-penetrating radars that help in the detection of tunnels, anti-tank mines, and IEDs [improvised explosive devices], besides anti-drone systems.The situation is stable yet the dynamics that are at play are never constant. Our adversaries have left no stone unturned to keep Jammu & Kashmir on the boil. With the actions taken by the administration and measures adopted by security forces, Pakistan Army is facing an existential threat. It will attempt to use all its cards to flare up the situation. The increasing number of unilaterally unprovoked ceasefire violations, Pakistan-based tanzeems [organisations] trying to enhance recruitment, providing financial support to overground workers, and narco-sponsored finances for terror activities are proof of their desperation.In Kashmir, the synergised counter-terrorist grid eliminated 184 terrorists including top commanders, in 2020. Several hideouts were also busted, and large quantities of arms and ammunition were seized. Actions by security forces and intelligence agencies led to arrests of a large number of OGWs [over-ground workers], thereby denting the network of tanzeems. The situation has moved towards peace, but the challenge lies in sustaining it.ISI, which is spearheading the proxy war in Jammu & Kashmir, is employing a host of social media platforms and technologies for spreading propaganda, pushing radicalisation, and intensifying a false sense of victimhood. The drop in their cadre strength due to a robust counter-infiltration grid has forced Pakistan to create digital tanzeems as proxy fronts to Hizbul Mujhaideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which are using social media for recruitment. This effort is being countered by a comprehensive multi-agency initiative. The deep monitoring of social media platforms and cyber-surveillance of suspects has been undertaken.Over the last 30 years, Pakistan has established an extensive terror infrastructure comprising terrorist training camps and launch pads across the LoC. We have confirmed reports of 19 active terrorist camps and over 50 launch pads in Azad Kashmir. As per reports, around 300 terrorist cadres are ready to infiltrate. Of these, most are of Pakistan-origin terror groups such as LeT, JeM and Al Badr.