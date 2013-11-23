What's new

PLA drones deliver food to the soliders stationing at the frontline as troops massing along China India border

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

PLA is massing tens of thousands troops along the Chinese Indian border over 4500m above the sea level, drones are delivering food to the soliders stationing at the frontlines

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Winter's coming, poorly supplied Indian troops in that harsh region will starve to death lacking food or freeze to death lacking winter clothes. We don't have to do anything, let the environment do the job.
 
Pak_Sher

Pak_Sher

beijingwalker said:
Winter's coming, poorly supplied Indian troops in that harsh region will starve to death lacking food or freeze to death lacking winter clothes. We don't have to do anything, let the environment do the job.
Indian Troops have fought Pakistan in Siachin for 35 years and their mountain divisions gave the equipment and training to handle harsh winters. My advice is to not underestimate the Indians because a snake is always hideous and will always bite whenever there is a chance. What I am seeing is that the Indians are tricking China is coming to the table while they are capturing more and more heights and mountains daily. China has to be on edge to deal with the snake and it’s agility and treacherous nature. Hindu fundamentalists call the Chinese chinkee a derogatory word for someone inferior. You have to deal with the Hindu Nazi ideology where they are superior to everyone.
 

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Pak_Sher said:
Indian Troops have fought Pakistan in Siachin for 35 years and their mountain divisions gave the equipment and training to handle harsh winters. My advice is to not underestimate the Indians because a snake is always hideous and will always bite whenever there is a chance. What I am seeing is that the Indians are tricking China is coming to the table while they are capturing more and more heights and mountains daily. China has to be on edge to deal with the snake and it’s agility and treacherous nature. Hindu fundamentalists call the Chinese chinkee a derogatory word for someone inferior. You have to deal with the Hindu Nazi ideology where they are superior to everyone.
They stand no chance against us, no matter what they try to do, the gap is just unbridgeable.
 
