PLA casualties in 2020 Sino Indian standoff 2

Wang Zhuoran drowned in a river on the way to reinforce.___________________________________________________________Why India was the invader, not China1, Timing1) The standoff started from April 2020. When China was in Covid-19 lockdown. Most factories were shut down. Most people had to stay at home. Many roads were blocked. The whole country was in pause. Meanwhile Inida had not been affected by the virus yet. Note: Before standoff occurred, the invader needs 1-2 months to make plans, prepare resources and deploy troops. So the real start time for the invader is actually February or March. When China was in most dangerous covid time.2) China was under USA fierce attacks in every aspects except war. On the other hand, Trump visited India on Febrary 24, 2020.Conclusion: This is the worst timing for China to start a new frontline with India.2, History1) From 1959 - 1961 China was in big famine. At the same period of time, China-Inida border tension rose and finally led to 1962 border war.2) June 2017 Doklam, more than 200 Indian soliders crossed undisputed border to prevent road building on China's side. The standoff was solved peacefully. India didn't get any punishment for crossing border. The Indian colonel who led this action got promted. Which I believe leads to >20 Indian soliders died clash in 2020----- 615 incident. In which another Inidian army wanted to repeat Doklam success in Ladakh.3, Public sentiment1) The 1962 defeat has been haunting Indians forever. They have serious victim sentiment and desire for revenge. On the other hand, most Chinese don't care this war so much and are not interested in changing the status quo with India.2) After 615 incident, Modi said to public that no Chinese soldier had entered India's territory. The result is: All Indians called him "surrender Modi". Strangely no one even cared if he was telling the truth or not.