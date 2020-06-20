PLA casualties in 2020 Sino Indian standoff 2

The earlier thread was locked.
Now China officially reports the death toll as 4 . They are Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Xiyuan and Wang Zhuoran (non combat death), Commander Colonel Qiu Fabao seriously injured.
The skirmish started when Indians intruded, led by Colonel Babu. When a few forward PLA patrol asked to Indian to retreat, Indian started assaulting.
By killing 3 Chinese and critically injuring a PLA Colonel, this explains why PLA reinforcement wanted Colonel Babu dead.
PLA casualties in 2020 Sino Indian standoff
Dead at 19th years old in June 2020 Sino-Indian border. Received 1st Meritorious Service 一等功, please pay respect to the hero and martyr.
