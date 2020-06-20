What's new

PLA casualties in 2020 Sino Indian standoff 2

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
The earlier thread was locked.

PLA casualties in 2020 Sino Indian standoff

Dead at 19th years old in June 2020 Sino-Indian border. Received 1st Meritorious Service 一等功, please pay respect to the hero and martyr.
Now China officially reports the death toll as 4 . They are Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Xiyuan and Wang Zhuoran (non combat death), Commander Colonel Qiu Fabao seriously injured.

The skirmish started when Indians intruded, led by Colonel Babu. When a few forward PLA patrol asked to Indian to retreat, Indian started assaulting.

By killing 3 Chinese and critically injuring a PLA Colonel, this explains why PLA reinforcement wanted Colonel Babu dead.

 
kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
Song Hong said:
Wang Zhuoran (non combat death)
Wang Zhuoran drowned in a river on the way to reinforce.

Why India was the invader, not China

1, Timing

1) The standoff started from April 2020. When China was in Covid-19 lockdown. Most factories were shut down. Most people had to stay at home. Many roads were blocked. The whole country was in pause. Meanwhile Inida had not been affected by the virus yet. Note: Before standoff occurred, the invader needs 1-2 months to make plans, prepare resources and deploy troops. So the real start time for the invader is actually February or March. When China was in most dangerous covid time.

2) China was under USA fierce attacks in every aspects except war. On the other hand, Trump visited India on Febrary 24, 2020.

Conclusion: This is the worst timing for China to start a new frontline with India.

2, History

1) From 1959 - 1961 China was in big famine. At the same period of time, China-Inida border tension rose and finally led to 1962 border war.

2) June 2017 Doklam, more than 200 Indian soliders crossed undisputed border to prevent road building on China's side. The standoff was solved peacefully. India didn't get any punishment for crossing border. The Indian colonel who led this action got promted. Which I believe leads to >20 Indian soliders died clash in 2020----- 615 incident. In which another Inidian army wanted to repeat Doklam success in Ladakh.

3, Public sentiment

1) The 1962 defeat has been haunting Indians forever. They have serious victim sentiment and desire for revenge. On the other hand, most Chinese don't care this war so much and are not interested in changing the status quo with India.

2) After 615 incident, Modi said to public that no Chinese soldier had entered India's territory. The result is: All Indians called him "surrender Modi". Strangely no one even cared if he was telling the truth or not.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
It was 0 earlier. Then atleast 1. Now 4. By end of 2022, we should have the names of all the 45.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

Mar 12, 2019
Jackdaws said:
It was 0 earlier. Then atleast 1. Now 4. By end of 2022, we should have the names of all the 45.
To be fair china never said 0,they always claimed they suffered casualty,they only denied indian media's claim as exagguration. Only Indian media has been claiming 45 ,50,20 and so,death toll on behalf the chinese by themselves .
 
