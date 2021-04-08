What's new

PLA carrier, warplanes surround Taiwan in drills, in show of capability to cut off foreign intervention

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
4,172
-15
10,324
Country
China
Location
China

PLA carrier, warplanes surround Taiwan in drills, in show of capability to cut off foreign intervention - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft carrier task group was training in the east of Taiwan island as at least 10 PLA warplanes appeared in the west of the island in a routine exercise on Monday, indicating that the island is surrounded from the east with an aircraft carrier task group and by land-based PLA forces on the west.

Chinese mainland analysts said on Tuesday that this tactic can isolate the island's forces from foreign intervention and break Taiwan secessionists' illusion that US or Japanese forces could come to their aid if circumstances arise.

More PLA forces, including a second aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ships, could participate in similar exercises in the future, they predicted.

Some 10 PLA aircraft, namely four J-16 and four J-10 fighter jets, a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft and a KJ-500 early warning aircraft, entered Taiwan's self-proclaimed southwest air defense identification zone on Monday, the island's defense authorities said in a tweet post, with the illustration attached showing that the Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft flew to the southeast side of the island. Also on Monday, PLA Navy spokesperson Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng announced that the Liaoning aircraft carrier task group was conducting exercises near the island of Taiwan as part of annually scheduled regular training.

The carrier task group passed through waters between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island and sailed south toward the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff said in a press release on Sunday, indicating that the Liaoning was likely training in waters east of Taiwan island.

This means that the island was surrounded by land-based PLA forces including warplanes from the west, and an aircraft carrier task group on the east, analysts said.

"The exercise showed that the PLA is capable of surrounding the island of Taiwan, isolating its troops and leaving them nowhere to run and no chance to win if circumstances arise. Attacking from all directions makes the enemy difficult to defend since they have no idea where the main forces could come from," Shi Hong, executive chief editor of the Chinese mainland magazine Shipborne Weapons, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Another purpose is to control and seal off foreign intervention when necessary, since the US and Japan could send reinforcements from the east, Shi said, noting that by deploying a carrier task group there, supported by land-based aviation forces and the Rocket Force, the PLA could let these foreign forces fail to meet up with Taiwan secessionists.

The regular exercises by warplanes and warships are deterrents and warnings against Taiwan secessionists and foreign forces that are attempting to interfere in China's internal affairs by sending the wrong signals to Taiwan secessionists, Shi said.

Taiwan secessionists are rampant due to their illusion that countries like the US and Japan will support them if a situation arises, and the PLA is showing that it can not only crack down Taiwan secessionists, but also let foreign interfering forces suffer consequences, Shi said, noting that by cutting off foreign forces, Taiwan secessionists would also lose their psychological support.

Similar exercises will be conducted on a regular basis in the future, the PLA Navy spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

For future exercises, the PLA could also send the Shandong, China's second aircraft carrier, and the Type 075 amphibious assault ships, together with other destroyers and frigates, Shi said.
 
Zsari

Zsari

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
1,440
1
2,887
Country
China
Location
United States
Beijing is too reactive. The only way it's going to take the island is if Washington overplay its hand. I won't count on that though as US is just posturing.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,573
-15
8,659
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
A taste of things to come. By 2030 China will be fielding at least 4 carrier groups. :super: :china:
Zsari said:
Beijing is too reactive. The only way it's going to take the island is if Washington overplay its hand. I won't count on that though as US is just posturing.
Click to expand...
America is weakening. By 2050 America be like Mexico or Brazil and cannot protect Taiwan from China.
 
Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
4,172
-15
10,324
Country
China
Location
China
Xi Jinping has given the commands:

1. Race to parity with USA in nuclear warheads

2. Escalate air and naval exercises around Taiwan to strangle it and when the time comes launch the assault

3. If USA and Japan tries to intervene, escalate to tactical nuclear strikes on Japan and continental USA

History is being made!
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,573
-15
8,659
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
ayodhyapati said:
very soon china will taste the result of competing with super power america .
Click to expand...
America is super power when it comes to covid. No other country can top America when it comes to covid cases. Let's see how such an undisciplined and cowardly country fights China in Taiwan strait. :omghaha:

coronavirus.jhu.edu

COVID-19 Map - Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
coronavirus.jhu.edu coronavirus.jhu.edu
 
A

ayodhyapati

BANNED
Jul 28, 2020
948
-9
331
Country
India
Location
India
Tai Hai Chen said:
America is super power when it comes to covid. No other country can top America when it comes to covid cases. Let's see how such an undisciplined and cowardly country fights China in Taiwan strait. :omghaha:

coronavirus.jhu.edu

COVID-19 Map - Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
coronavirus.jhu.edu coronavirus.jhu.edu
Click to expand...
your time is coming , very soon .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom