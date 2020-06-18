What's new

PLA border guards having birthday BBQ party 3500m above the sea level

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Taiwan TV Wowed by PLA overwhelming power showed in the continuous drills in Tibetan Plateau near the Indian border Military Forum 2
beijingwalker Chinese PLA intensive drill along the Indian border over 5000M above the sea level Military Photos & Multimedia 34
beijingwalker PLA drones deliver food to the soliders stationing at the frontline as troops massing along China India border Military Forum 29
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China-India border dispute: PLA bombers pictured close to troubled region China & Far East 1
beijingwalker Glimpse of PLA weapons amasssed along the Chinese Indian border for the possible soon coming war Technology & Science 9
beijingwalker PLA Tibetan garrison's smart clean energy movable container baracks sitting on the very edge of Chinese Indian borders China & Far East 112
beijingwalker China Has Deployed Nuclear Weapons Near Indian Border, Can Hit Targets Within Minutes: PLA Officer Central & South Asia 135
beijingwalker Featured PLA Artillery Regiment exercise near Chinese Indian border, some weapons first seen China & Far East 24
PaklovesTurkiye US Secy Of State Mike Pompeo Slams China: "PLA Has Escalated Border Tensions With India" Central & South Asia 27
Zarvan Chinese PLA patrolling in Arunachal, time for action on the border: BJP MP Tapir Gao Indian Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top