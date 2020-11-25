PLA begins more aggressive patrolling in Bhutan amid India-China face-off in Ladakh Even on Bhutan's western border, there are reports of Chinese activities, including the construction of roads and bridges and military accommodation, including barracks.

As the India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh continues, the People's Liberation Army has begun patrolling more aggressively in Bhutan, government sources said.Chinese PLA troops have entered into central Bhutan several times in recent months, particularly in mid-September.On one occasion, a PLA patrol, led by an officer came to the Bhutanese army post of Pasamlung, spoke to soldiers and photographed themselves holding the Chinese flag in front of the post.Another patrol pushed further inside, up to Guru Lakhang, right up to an old temple. They wrote CHINA on the walls of the temple, nearly ten km inside Bhutan.Even on Bhutan's western border, there are reports of Chinese activities, including the construction of roads and bridges and military accommodation, including barracks. This is along the Langmarpo Chu and the Amo Chu.There has been some PLA air activity as well. Helicopters and UAVs have been spotted in the Doklam area and the Jampheri Ridge, a little distance away.What is also of concern is that in late-September, Dasho Letho Tangbi, the secretary of International Boundaries of the Bhutanese government was stopped by PLA troops recently when he was on a familiarisation visit to Orola, in the border areas. This was in Bhutanese territory. A surprised Bhutan government has protested to Beijing.The Chinese have also been stopping Bhutanese patrols. In the past, Bhutanese patrols used to go up to Damalung, but the Chinese are blocking the area, sources said.When asked about the specific cases of obstruction by the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the aggressive patrolling, a Bhutanese government official refused to comment.