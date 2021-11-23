PLA at China-India border has upgraded logistics to brave winter. India can't cover its inadequate logistics

PLA after patrol the border, sauna and oxygen time at China-India border altitude 5200M

Winter in here, at altitude 5200 meters along the Chinese and Indian border, the temperature drops to over minus 30 degrees celsius. Chinese PLA soldier are back to their barracks after a routine border patrol, they take a shower first and go to a sauna room, whic the temperature is over 65 degrees to warm their bodies up and relax, after sauna, they take a rest in oxygen tank to replenish the oxygen which they didn't get enough during the patrol.