  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

PLA Army News & Discussions

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by LKJ86, Apr 11, 2018.

  Apr 11, 2018 #1
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    1607c4eea0578800830558.jpg 1607c4eea2b78800831903.jpg 1607c4eea5378800832170.jpg 1607c4eeac078800834523.jpg 1607c4eead878800835664.jpg 1607c4eeaf978800836947.jpg 1607c4eeb0d78800837989.jpg 1607c4eeb2578800838869.jpg 1607c4eeb3878800839725.jpg 1607c4eeb5a78800831040.jpg 1607c4eeb8e78800831132.jpg 1607c4eebad78800831278.jpg 1607c4eebe178800831349.jpg 1607c4eec0178800831401.jpg 1607c4eec2a78800831514.jpg 1607c4eec4d78800831675.jpg 1607c4eec7d78800831758.jpg 1607c4eecd278800832058.jpg 1607c4eecf278800832146.jpg 1607c4eed0878800832235.jpg
     
  Apr 11, 2018 #2
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 81th Group Army
    img-66c6c4109c1b53c7ef136d2235095591.jpg img-e2c1514d840c1f1b3440f0f221e83c72.jpg img-fdce77039b623c912261993a13330be9.jpg img-45dd912cd25a618e057f6f34221b0f1f.jpg img-4e31661f3478223062c4c9b93b74247e.jpg img-6de5335a81addc8782a6cfd5ef6f2e0d.jpg img-6873b6be1e93b753c3a1586e88784733.jpg img-4eafea2a5c95064f284962efe8f3bc09.jpg img-d576c5678938dff7052b2d47c8a47c15.jpg
     
  Apr 11, 2018 #3
    Deino

    Deino INT'L MOD

    Messages:
    5,395
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2014
    Ratings:
    +8 / 7,725 / -0
    Country:
    Germany
    Location:
    Germany
    Thanks for posting. Is this indeed the PLA 81th Group Army's patch??? ... and do we know the patches of the other Group Armies?

Best,
Deino

    Best,
    Deino
     
  Apr 11, 2018 #4
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    It is the opposing force from 81th Group Army in Zhurihe.
     
  Apr 11, 2018 #5
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 74th Group Army
    img-0867a7b8b4a8a9be71ec6ea2f3d9bee4.jpg img-ac913b4eeba1ad2eaf86f539f94c77ea.jpg img-17cbe634d056c8a5a117e165db11fed4.jpg img-bd67f09bfbb5c47613d9d4a8d2bb1247.jpg img-26d9f9549085bb7e27f7bda0588e941a.jpg img-513f988bef71109e419d1c731f3ed677.jpg img-827528809d60975987f7e883acc286b4.jpg img-aa1ca88395372f08e3c8c67bee07a6e4.jpg
     
  Apr 11, 2018 #6
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 78th Group Army
    c96c7f1600fa89fa31f4aae5f731a54f.gif 9d49bda00781c2d3b6e0ae93fc490b9e.gif adb8f09dee5094a35d88d2b2ee9ba5a3.gif 4f40b56e365fa0676234402932070cc1.jpg d8f5aa236012e00fec9619f6aca2a717.jpg 11700202c588c005d4dfa00076fe8a63.jpg f39776dd849c9240d442908829e82d63.jpg 56052b61237aa0f6474edc61b4920741.jpg e2b817cbd4036b6824a91108d60f18e7.jpg ebcc330cc7222e576d073ee77de1d385.jpg 7687db501c7e8eacd3037cbd172969e0.gif 45027ba2e263537797ca28bf45d6c2af.gif 87503557668da38c4a728efd162782a7.jpg bf733bdf5492951277a617fc7d862c98.jpg
     
  Apr 12, 2018 #7
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 73th Group Army
    img-999d8bd6fc0c777c410d4fab2078c55a.jpg img-40173090bd90fcaa2d07d0ac501328c3.jpg img-9cb75d8c40ef2b97518f539cf920fec9.jpg img-c682bb1aea492d6b72a025f57f183780.jpg img-fcebe6847259c3e20049728095a5529a.jpg img-752569c68a109fdc95abb7d2e0d8d797.jpg img-65899a851344c5cb590246d61061d295.jpg img-7036f3e181691db5220e4c87b16e7306.jpg img-41ae9aa71b1d640d0bb7d85347a1f022.jpg
     
  Apr 12, 2018 #8
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    ---
    img-cb61733a9a9d2a5b0c8817151b1caf5b.jpg img-bf05ce8b9cfe24c5673fcaecaf32195d.jpg img-daf876e87b08c0969165478ca0a2bfd2.jpg img-597c27274ed3c01813f78ac23726d5e2.jpg
     
  Apr 13, 2018 #9
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 72th Group Army
    2018.3.13
    img-164ede8d00fbb93eb299c767fb337cf0.jpg img-44fe3d92beb37fa5e8d447796c847bff.jpg img-9e320855e9751b444a2b8846df730fc8.jpg img-8082d309a780ecb8985e7af16b99f175.jpg img-aeb5acbbf55143657b274af651490711.jpg img-4022c5f414bb64ca4682e863e237bcc7.jpg img-815c271c842cd3cb882f9dd87be27b05.jpg img-d118938b03d058760166e1f1c6d5c530.jpg
     
  Apr 14, 2018 #10
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 73th Group Army
    img-b75b93d8bfd1f8f5e4ba8b6ec5ef945d.jpg img-9974ca5485a1fad0686fb720e3ae5729.jpg img-5b3de27525533ecb2e90e38793cd7f26.jpg img-8e3f1b3f7d2d7a0039fe5733c79a5311.jpg
     
  Apr 16, 2018 #11
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 74th Group Army
    img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9twfmtag30b40691kx.gif img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9tus7r6g30b40694pf.gif img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9tx0b23g30b4069b29.gif img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9txhpofg30b4069qv5.gif img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9twf1xyg30b40691kx.gif img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9twvaurg30b40694qp.gif img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9twdpicg30b40691kx.gif img-006yrUb0ly1fqe9twysvhg30b40697wh.gif
     
  Apr 17, 2018 #12
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 75th Group Army
    7e283f69c4234179894bfda435199e18.jpg 23537ddfc4b241cd1ac43000beb70606.jpg eb39a938e37ae87eee96cdf438eeaf06.jpg f964026cf04edfe3216c44d9567de414.jpg 67e8950ac12dd2171b6c1f8d3ca36d80.jpg 122f1b3f29349604d14157cf6af4a46d.jpg e89d24240f089a11862388ca324258c5.jpg
     
  Apr 19, 2018 #13
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 74th Group Army
    d72d7aa8e6371af10a36c4dbefc28d1d(1).gif f458b9abe587bd17cad0a1cdc5937af8(1).gif 12353690d6b34c5a98952f75a6eb9b1a(2).gif cb49b12b09cf10479504ce2c21837534(2).gif b7880955220b8473a74d73c721124f96(1).png e8fa888f3dd437db9524801c663d9c37(1).gif fb59be9859f8bb09183ba216f50bddf4(1).gif 3e5dfeccece28988cb6c270d581c2a40.gif

    ---
    2018.4.18
    img-32dbc0fe432154448e68940f6d42b6da.jpg img-855796a8e32684a4cb037a764d4e5548.jpg img-22921689129f7232baa3d8f4d0c2a720.jpg img-2b7f1a4151a6752b789abacdae8f7316.jpg img-0f8601fa33aa65be02373f0fb3827692.jpg img-307cf99f87f4d2e76208fd237e84374f.jpg img-dae38de41fb455352295f9995eeb30fb.jpg img-366f8564c7b78245416a01d118e39579.jpg img-a7ec525462e21e7dc6551420501a78a5.jpg
     
  Apr 19, 2018 #14
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    ---
    2018.4.18
    img-807f76cd6ab7dae2cfa6e568fe557760.jpg img-27d3a50f6ff3acfbbb51be47d5a45493.jpg img-a75c45ca4dacfd967ee79a2c2c60174e.jpg img-81df96949efdb7bc1f05275a5d3b51d5.jpg img-cb51eb10797979878fdea48074b29f5b.jpg img-4779976d73a8f5b3fd637e379e0385e5.jpg img-7a1222ae50c4d539593a501d9f376eb1.jpg img-db9bd2d64be01534462dad12104fba37.jpg img-19d4e0ebdd195500711512f3a820d091.jpg
     
  Apr 20, 2018 #15
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,982
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,430 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PLA 80th Group Army
    2018.4.19
    img-cd56e4933ae71016e471c609f0c5217b.jpg img-ecdca514ea829ae40a43cb844f567ce6.jpg

    ---
    PLA 74th Group Army
    April, 2018
    img-569f0cbe55818ca7af580b3b16174a84.jpg img-614f7cc48c169c236df389e3e7a5e4c3.jpg

    ---
    PLA 75th Group Army
    2018.4.19
    img-16d0af9df345d5ba7855e8645755cdc8.jpg img-87b24b26efe0eba66d53b1d0d604bae7.jpg
     
