PL-96 122 mm towed howitzer

The PL-96 field howitzer is widely used by the Chinese military Country of origin China Entered service 1996 (?) Crew 5 men Armament Gun bore 122 mm Barrel length 32 calibers Projectile weight 14 - 22 kg Maximum range of fire 18 - 27 km Maximum rate of fire 6 - 8 rpm Sustained rate of fire 1 ~ 2 rpm Elevation range - 7 to + 70 degrees Traverse range 360 degrees Dimensions and weight Weight 3.2 t Length (in travelling order) 5.4 m Mobility Towing vehicle 6x6 truck Emplacement 1.5 - 2.5 minutes Displacement 1.5 - 2.5 minutes The PL-96 is a Chinese copy of the Soviet D-30 howitzer. It is also referred as the Type 96. It is a slightly improved version of the Type 86 howitzer. These artillery systems have been in service with the Chinese military for more than 20 years. By the time of its introduction the design was rather dated, as the original D-30 was adopted by Soviets back in 1960. However it was a reliable, simple and versatile howitzer, that recommended itself well. This howitzer uses separate-loaded ammunition with projectiles and their charges. A whole family of 122 mm ammunition is produced in China for its artillery system. This howitzer fires High Explosive (HE), High Explosive Fragmentation (HE-FRAG), cargo, incendiary, smoke, illumination, and possibly other types of shells. The PCL-09 is compatible with all standard 122 mm ammunition of Russian D-30 howitzer. Maximum range of fire is 18 km using standard High Explosive (HE-FRAG) projectile, 21 km with extended-range projectile and 27 km with rocket assisted projectile. The PL-96 is also capable of firing 122 mm laser-guided projectiles. These are based on Russian Kitolov projectile technology. This artillery system has a 3-leg mounting and is capable of 360° traverse. It is also capable ofdirect firing. Its HE projectile penetrates up to 180 mm of steel armor. Also there are dedicated HEAT rounds, that penetrate around 450-500 mm of steel armor. So this artillery system can defend against various approaching lightly armored vehicles. The PL-96 is operated by a crew of 5. Maximum rate of fire is 6-8 round per minute. This field howitzer is towed by a 6x6 truck. It is typically seen towed by Dongfeng EQ2102 orShaanxi SX2150 trucks, that also carry crew and ammunition. In travelling order this howitzer is towed by its muzzle. This howitzer can be rapidly emplaced or displaced. It takes only 1.5-2.5 minutes to prepare this artillery piece for firing from travelling order. Also it takes the same amount of time to leave the firing position. A number of self-propelled artillery systems were developed in China and are widely used, that utilize 122 mm ordnance of the PL-96. Variants Type 89 is a tracked 122 mm artillery system with the 122 mm ordnance. Actually it uses ordnance of the older Type 86 howitzer. Since the late 1970s a number of 122 mm self-propelled howitzers were developed in China to meet Chinese Army requirements. The PLA required mobile artillery system to provide medium- to long-range indirect fire support for motorized infantry and armored troops and capable of keeping pace with them. However none of them could meet these requirements. The Type 89, also known as the PLZ89, was developed in late 1980s. It was Chinese attempt to develop indigenous self-propelled howitzer with similar capabilities to the Soviet 2S1 Gvosdika. The Type 89 is currently in service with Chinese Army and Marines. Several hundred of these artillery systems were built. Currently these are being replaced by the PLZ-07 and PLZ-07B self-propelled howitzers. SH-3 is a tracked artillery system. It is an improved version of the Type 89, developed mainly for export. It can be seen as a China's newly-built equivalent to the Soviet 2S1 Gvosdika. It offers greater mobility, improved fire control system and delivers greater firepower than the 2S1 or the Type 89 self-propelled howitzers. PLZ-07 is a version of the SH-3, adopted by the Chinese army. It is a successor to the Type 89 self-propelled howitzer. It was adopted in the late 2000s and first publicly revealed in 2009. The PLZ-07 is being fielded by the Chinese army in large numbers. This artillery system is not amphibious, though it seems that it might be fitted with floatation kit in order to ford inland rivers and lakes. PLZ-07B is an amphibious self-propelled howitzer, used by China's marine corps. This artillery system is fully amphibious. It has a boat-like hull for improved floatation and is fitted with a trim vane and two waterjets. Though it uses a similar turret as the SH3 and PLZ-07. The PLZ-07B can be launched at sea from amphibious assault ships and swim over short distances to shore. SH-2 is another truck-mounted howitzer. It is based on a 6x6 light utility truck chassis and uses ordnance of the PL-96. This artillery system was first publicly revealed in 2007. It was aimed mainly at export customers. However it received no production orders. PCL-09 is a truck-mounted howitzer. It is based on a Shaanxi 6x6 military truck and uses ordnance of the PL-96. This artillery system was adopted in around 2009 and is widely used by Chinese army. PLL-09 is a self-propelled artillery system, which is based on a ZBL-09 Snow Leopard armored personnel carrier chassis with 8x8 configuration. This self-propelled howitzer is widely used by the China's army. A number of these systems are used by China's marines. It provides indirect fire support for rapid deployment brigades. The PLL-09 has good cross-country mobility and is capable of keeping pace with main battle tanks. http://www.military-today.com/artillery/pl_96.htm