PL-15 export version data officially released by China

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
PL-15 export version data officially released by China

PL-15 export version has a range of 145km, a length of 3996mm, a diameter of 203mm and a total weight of 210kg. It adopts strapdown inertial navigation + bidirectional data link correction + Beidou Satellite Guidance + terminal active radar guidance.

https://m.sohu.com/a/492429962_750898
80875D81AF481FACC25BA0FB49E00C3E.jpg
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
Imran Khan said:
145km range is so so short in next wars
The range of PL-15 export version and meteor is the same. However, the terminal mobility of PL-15 export version is significantly stronger.
The radar RBE2 of Rafale is affected by the installation aperture of 400mm, and the detection distance is only 130km.
If there is no early warning aircraft assistance. JF17b3 has significantly stronger over the horizon air combat capability.

BTW: The PL2x has a stronger range, but it has no possibility of export for the time being. Even official figures have not been released.
 
S

Surya 1

BANNED
Aug 6, 2016
I don't know how much bluffing has been done on the range of PL 15 by chinese and pakistanis ranging from 250 to 350 km. Now China claims it to be 145 so it should be around 100 km at its best.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
Would Pakistan get original or export version?


What are the chances of Pakistan getting original even if "OFFICIALLY" we get export version as a surprise for indians
It's the export version which is 145km
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
any expert on range compared to the original? whether its shorter, or heavier or uses different propellent? etc anyway, 250 km range only matters if it is guided by ZDK-03
Can you integrate it with SUs? I bet teja can only possibly carry this heavy missile in the centre pylon !! Plus does Teja radar can support such long range?
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
Looking at history, do Chinese people like to boast or Indians like to boast? The world people all knows that answer, doesn't it?

This is an export version with reduced performance. In addition, the PL2x has a range of more than 300km, not PL15. You confuse PL2x with PL15.
 
serenity

serenity

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2007
We have constantly been saying PL-15 range is 150km. Some Pakistani members have continued to use some 300km number in the past, confusing it with PL-2x.

Remember than BVR missiles in the past were around 70km range using similar max range measuring as modern ones. PL-15 and AIM-120D are both around 140 to 160km or thereabouts. Meteor is the same.

Long range missiles have poorer hit probability and require very powerful radars to guide until they can use seekers. So they are more suited for larger and slower targets since long range missiles are also larger and heavier unless we are talking about staged long range air to air missiles.

Around 150km is top end BVR missile at the moment that is not considered long range air to air missiles which often PL-15 is said as one on this forum for some reason. I guess poor information keep getting promoted by some members.

Indians thinking PL-15 is 300km after some members saying it is not PL-15's fault lol... anyway it is 70km better at least than R-77 used in India and better than any Indian missile since Indian missiles are all we will want to have something like this sir.

Also remember PL-15 has been used and in service for more than half a decade already while Indians still working on their BVR missiles.
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
**** this third class alibaba discount edition export missile, just buy a regular PL-15/PL-2X and paint it in Pakistani colours like we have with some of our BMs. No one will notice 8-)
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
Who told you about 250-350km range. Are you out of your mind. Some media speculations was 200km maximum but most of the experts believed it to be closer to 150 which infact is the case. Aim120d is believed to be around 140km which PAF loved to have. Current Chinese bvrs (sd10)which paf operates are around 70 km so PL15 export version will be double in range, a huge quantum leap.

Also Chinese officially releasing pl15 data suggesting that the missile is about to be exported and we all know pretty much to which country. It also give, j10c with pl15, export theory to Paf more credibility.
 
Dustom999

Dustom999

BANNED
Jun 2, 2020
Export variant wouldn't get proprietary propellants for obvious reasons! Else clients would simply send samples to labs world over and determine constituents and %.
They might not even export target acquisition algorithms, like most countries don't.
 
serenity

serenity

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2007
This is how these cheap Indians are.

We said from day 1 PL-15 is around 150km range and some person confused it with PL-2x and claimed 200km+ then some other idiot says 300km. I keep correcting these members but no one listens.

Then Indians say hey look your 300km missile range is 150km so must be 10km LOL cheap Indian minds.

From day 1 the range never changed and proven now. Just because Indians listen to garbage information and believe garbage, when garbage is proven wrong, they have the stupidity to call you on it when it was them who believed garbage. It works for and against them but these pink dots are too dumb to understand.
 

