PL-15 export version data officially released by China
PL-15 export version has a range of 145km, a length of 3996mm, a diameter of 203mm and a total weight of 210kg. It adopts strapdown inertial navigation + bidirectional data link correction + Beidou Satellite Guidance + terminal active radar guidance.
https://m.sohu.com/a/492429962_750898
PL-15 export version has a range of 145km, a length of 3996mm, a diameter of 203mm and a total weight of 210kg. It adopts strapdown inertial navigation + bidirectional data link correction + Beidou Satellite Guidance + terminal active radar guidance.
https://m.sohu.com/a/492429962_750898