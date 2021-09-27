PL-15 export version data officially released by China

We have constantly been saying PL-15 range is 150km. Some Pakistani members have continued to use some 300km number in the past, confusing it with PL-2x.



Remember than BVR missiles in the past were around 70km range using similar max range measuring as modern ones. PL-15 and AIM-120D are both around 140 to 160km or thereabouts. Meteor is the same.



Long range missiles have poorer hit probability and require very powerful radars to guide until they can use seekers. So they are more suited for larger and slower targets since long range missiles are also larger and heavier unless we are talking about staged long range air to air missiles.



Around 150km is top end BVR missile at the moment that is not considered long range air to air missiles which often PL-15 is said as one on this forum for some reason. I guess poor information keep getting promoted by some members.



Indians thinking PL-15 is 300km after some members saying it is not PL-15's fault lol... anyway it is 70km better at least than R-77 used in India and better than any Indian missile since Indian missiles are all we will want to have something like this sir.



Also remember PL-15 has been used and in service for more than half a decade already while Indians still working on their BVR missiles.