PKR falling like a meteorite.

Right at this moment the interbank rate is 242...



The journey started from 173 and now it's at 242. Everyday we loose about 4, 5 rupees.



No single head is turned. Federal government is busy in god knows what. SBP is chilling. Khan is busy conquering provinces.



Is there anyone who cares for the economy and not the stupid kursi?



Khan's economic plan is pretty shit expecting remittances to complete the dollar shortfall. People speculating on polictical uncertainty.



Is there any party or organisation that has a proper plan to set things straight? Why can't all the stupid politicians sit together and form a charter of economy which should be followed irregardless.



Why does khan say weird shit like I'll negotiate with taliban who literally killed and butchered people but won't talk to politicians accused of corruption, is his ego more important or the country. Let's be honest sharifs and zardaris are not going anywhere.



The state of affairs so literally so pathetic.