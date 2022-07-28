What's new

PKR falling like a meteorite.

Waterboy

Waterboy

Right at this moment the interbank rate is 242...

The journey started from 173 and now it's at 242. Everyday we loose about 4, 5 rupees.

No single head is turned. Federal government is busy in god knows what. SBP is chilling. Khan is busy conquering provinces.

Is there anyone who cares for the economy and not the stupid kursi?

Khan's economic plan is pretty shit expecting remittances to complete the dollar shortfall. People speculating on polictical uncertainty.

Is there any party or organisation that has a proper plan to set things straight? Why can't all the stupid politicians sit together and form a charter of economy which should be followed irregardless.

Why does khan say weird shit like I'll negotiate with taliban who literally killed and butchered people but won't talk to politicians accused of corruption, is his ego more important or the country. Let's be honest sharifs and zardaris are not going anywhere.

The state of affairs so literally so pathetic.
 
AZ1

AZ1

You are wrong. Dollar is not even avaialble for 248 in market.

First you should be ashamed on yourself, you been supporting the corrupt and now talking like you from first day was so innocent.

Thank to PDM and PMLN. JO boya hei ab katoo

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552375792700628992

FYvuf09WYAEXsuD.jpeg
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Waterboy said:
The journey started from 173 and now it's at 242. Everyday we loose about 4, 5 rupees.
And you didn't blame Imran Khan for this? Amazing

Waterboy said:
Khan's economic plan is pretty shit
Khan is not in govt. Rs fell 50 Rs in 3 years under his govt. It has fallen 50 Rs in 3 months under this imported govt of yours

Waterboy said:
Let's be honest sharifs and zardaris are not going anywhere.
Exactly. They are here to stay in Pakistan until the country bankrupts completely. No one will rescue the country now. Not even Imran Khan
 
AZ1

AZ1

Norwegian said:
And you didn't blame Imran Khan for this? Amazing


Khan is not in govt. Rs fell 50 Rs in 3 years in his govt. It has fell 50 Rs in three months of this imported govt of yours


Exactly. They are here to stay in Pakistan until the country bankrupts completely. No one will rescue the country now. Not even Imran Khan
ab drama kar rahey yeh haye haye haye yeh kia hogaya wo kia hogaya

Areesh said:
And then you are surprised that PKR is falling so fast

Jab Zardari aur Nawaz jaison ko paalo gai to mulk k to L lagain gai na

Ab ya to yeh mulk chalai ga. Ya yeh 2 khandan. Decide karlo
kara howa hie decide bas briyani ki plate milti rahey

apna kaam banta, bhar mei jaye janta
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Areesh said:
And then you are surprised that PKR is falling so fast

Jab Zardari aur Nawaz jaison ko paalo gai to mulk k to L lagain gai na

Ab ya to yeh mulk chalai ga. Ya yeh 2 khandan. Decide karlo
He is a Bughaz Imrani. He is blaming Imran Khan for the falling Rs while saying the fall started ever since Imran govt was replaced with imported crooks
@Waterboy
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Waterboy said:
Right at this moment the interbank rate is 242...

The journey started from 173 and now it's at 242. Everyday we loose about 4, 5 rupees.

No single head is turned. Federal government is busy in god knows what. SBP is chilling. Khan is busy conquering provinces.

Is there anyone who cares for the economy and not the stupid kursi?

Khan's economic plan is pretty shit expecting remittances to complete the dollar shortfall. People speculating on polictical uncertainty.

Is there any party or organisation that has a proper plan to set things straight? Why can't all the stupid politicians sit together and form a charter of economy which should be followed irregardless.

Why does khan say weird shit like I'll negotiate with taliban who literally killed and butchered people but won't talk to politicians accused of corruption, is his ego more important or the country. Let's be honest sharifs and zardaris are not going anywhere.

The state of affairs so literally so pathetic.
You wanted to remove a elected government for your chor sharifs and bhuttos and that has created instability

Rather then enter elections next year and have a democratic process in place for the change of government, you did all this shit and created instability and animosity and your blaming IK for your stupidity and choices




IK will be back because he is the choice of the majority across Pakistan, he needs a 2/3 majority to make change and the sharifs, bhuttos, PMLN and PPP, MQM, ANP have to be destroyed
 
O

Olympus81

Let the Rs burn in hell.

Make it to a 1000 rs. Easier to convert in the mind.

Crook of a PM and half the cabinet are on bail. And to top it all, Bajwa allowed them in, thanks to his ego being inflated by the boot polisher. This is what you get.

Let this be a f******* lesson.
 
Jango

Jango

Correction, falling at Shahbaz Speed!

Imran Khan even in the opposition is causing the dollar to fall, amazing!

Not the government which came through a back door deal, not an unnatural alliance, not a govt only ruling over Islamabad, not this sham of a govt.

Thora yeh PTI phobia say niklo, and accept the PDM government for the sh!tshow it is, and bolo in ko election karayen, that is the only solution to this. No government at the moment can do anything for this, NO ONE.
 
Wood

Wood

maithil said:
PKR dropped 60 in 4 years of Imran rule and has shred 60 in 4 months of this new govt. Aren't these guys supposed to be the competent lot ?
In absolute terms, it may be the same. But you have to calculate % fall with respect to initial value of currency as base. That is more fair. Also correlate the fall in currency with international oil prices :coffee:
 
M

maithil

Wood said:
In absolute terms, it may be the same. But you have to calculate % fall with respect to initial value of currency as base. That is more fair. Also correlate the fall in currency with international oil prices :coffee:
Even in percentage terms : 50% in 4 years vs 33% in 4 months...

Commodity super cycle is unfortunate.. But it's still a steep drop. Imagine next year's interest payment on debt with such depreciation and 15% interest rate.

Norwegian said:
Sorry. Patwaris can't do simple maths. @Waterboy @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran should get big posters pasted around the country comparing Exchange rate, Petroleum prices, Electricity charges, edible item prices .... and he won't even have to campaign . He can sit back in his home and relax.
 

