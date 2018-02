Anti-tank missiles were an important part of the 5,000-truckload arms shipments sent by the U.S. to PKK/PYD terrorists who possess over 1,000 anti-tank missiles, which include certain state-of-the-art models

File photo

Terrorists from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s Syrian offshoot, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), are in possession of U.S.-made TOW anti-tank missiles, that were used in Saturday’s terrorist attack which martyred five Turkish soldiers in Syria’s northwestern Afrin and the border province of Kilis, as Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch continues.