Ibrahim Abo Omar, 61, a Syrian Arab, with his family, as he describes their eviction from their home in Tal Abyad, Syria, last spring by the US backed terror group PKK/PYD(YPG) .

"The US backed PKK/PYD terror group is forcing young Arabs to fight Daesh terrorist group in Raqqah province in northeastern Syria, according to eyewitnesses.Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, a 25-year-old said he was forced to join the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight Daesh."After a brief training, Arab youth are sent to the front,” he said. “They are either killed by Daesh during combats or by PKK/PYD if they withdraw”."More than 500 people fled from PKK/PYD and took shelter in their villages,” he claimed. “Many of them, however, were recaptured by PKK/PYD during raids.”The recruit recalled the killing of ten Arabs by Daesh after they were deployed in al-Mashfa al-Jadeed district in Raqqah in mid-September."Those who survived the combat demanded backup force but this was rejected by PKK/PYD, forcing them to retreat,” he said. "PKK/PYD opened fire on them over their retreat, killing five while five others were imprisoned.”Another Arab recruit, 22, from the town of Tel Abyad, said ten Arabs, led by a PKK/PYD commander from Mt. Qandil, were sent to al-Manteqa al-Senaya district in Raqqah late August."The Arabs were killed during the fight, while the commander was handed over to PKK/PYD under an agreement between the group and Daesh,” he claimed.PKK/PYD has captured almost 80 percent of Raqqah, the de facto capital of Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliphate, since a major anti-Daesh campaign was launched early June."