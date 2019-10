Policeman martyred, nine others wounded in Quetta blast

1 hour agoA policeman was killed and nine other people were injured in an explosion on Quetta’s Double Road on Tuesday, according to police and health officials.The explosion appeared to target a nearby police vehicle. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the site and shifted the wounded persons to Civil Hospital Quetta.The martyred policeman was identified as Khalil Ahmed, a hospital spokesman said. Four more policemen were among the wounded persons.Heavy contingents of police and security forces reached the spot and placed security cordons around it.Officials also called in the bomb disposal squad to sweep the area.Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango condemned the blast in the strongest of words. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the relatives of the martyred and injured persons.The minister directed authorities to ensure best possible treatment of the wounded persons.