PK Halder arrested in India, staying with fake name Shibshankar Halder posing as Indian Citizen

PK Halder arrested in India​

PK Halder arrested in India

14 May, 2022, 04:25 pmLast modified: 14 May, 2022, 05:31 pmHe had been living in West Bengal posing as an Indian citizenPK Halder after arrest. Photo: CollectedAnti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan in an interview Saturday (14 May) said the Indian officials arrested PK Halder around noon.According to media reports, the arrest was made during multiple drives in at least nine places of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas carried out by Enforcement Directorate (ED), an investigative agency of the Indian finance ministry.PK Halder was hiding in a house in Ashok Nagar in the North 24 Pargana district. ED also arrested his five associates including his wife and brother."Now there are some formalities. If he has committed a crime under any Indian law, he will be taken to court there. He will be shown arrested under that law," said Khurshid Alam Khan.He also noted that PK Halder will be handed over to Bangladesh under the Bangladesh-India extradition treaty."After extradition, he will be presented to the court in Bangladesh. Then remand will be sought from the ACC," he added.Realising that they had been cheated, the banks informed the financial intelligence unit of the Bangladesh police that subsequently approached the Indian government," the officer added.The money embezzled in Bangladesh was siphoned to other countries as well, the statement said.Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case on 8 January 2020 against PK Halder for allegedly acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk275 crore.PK Halder, who has been absconding, acquired illegal assets worth around Tk426 crore in various illegal ways in his name and under various real and fake companies and individuals, according to the chargesheet.Sources at the ACC said the amount of swindled money they so far learned about during the investigation of the case may increase further.After investigations, the ACC has already filed several cases.