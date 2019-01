PK acquires cutting-edge anti-submarine equipment from China and can detect Indian nuclear submarines.google translateAccording to the official website of GIDS, the SLTA sonar is the abbreviation of Slim Line Towed Array Sonar for Naval Application. The translation is the navy's thin line tow line array. According to this description, SLTA is an advanced tow line sonar, submarine. It can be equipped with surface ships. It can also be used on surface ships to add a low-channel active launch vehicle. In other words, SLTA is actually the latest generation of active/passive tow line sonar. This advanced sonar technology is currently only available in a few developed countries. Mastering that after the economic and technological strength of Pakistan is relatively full, the industrial base is relatively weak, and it is confusing to be able to produce such a sonar.Introduced by the SLTA on the GIDS website, you can see that it is a kind of active/passive drag line.From overseas data, SLTA should be the result of the transfer of technology by relevant Chinese units. This sonar will be equipped with the introduction of the Hango-class AIP submarine and the Type 054A frigate from the Pakistan Navy. It may be extended to existing F22P in the future. Surface ships, to enhance the Pakistani navy's ability to counter modern and quiet submarines, especially advanced nuclear submarines such as the AK class. The Pakistan Navy should be the first navy to acquire such a sophisticated anti-submarine system in China. Pakistan is also the first to obtain permission. Country of production.Under this circumstance, China provides Pakistani-level AIP submarines and 054A frigates as key supporting systems. The relevant Chinese authorities have approved the domestically produced new generation of active/passive towed line sonars. According to relevant information, the new generation of domestic masters/ The passive towed line sonar uses a fiber optic hydrophone, which has higher sensitivity and stronger detection capability. In addition to the name SLTA, it seems to use a thin line array. The thin line array can sense lower frequency noise and deal with quietness. The submarine is more capable. The US attacking nuclear submarine is equipped with a thick and thin towline array. It is especially important that the Chinese side also issued production licenses to the PK. The PK can obtain the authorization to produce such sonars. It is possible to maintain this kind of hoarseness in China. It does not need to rely on foreign technical forces like many high-tech systems in Europe and America, and even send it back to Europe and the United States for maintenance, which is time-consuming and labor-intensive.The 054A frigate imported from China by the Pakistan Navy will also use this sonarIn addition to the SLTA sonar, the Pakistani Navy can make surface ships and submarines popular with towed line sonars. The underwater detection and attack capabilities are greatly enhanced. It can counter the threat posed by the Indian Navy to obtain AK-class attack nuclear submarines and better protect the Bohai Sea. Direction and safety of the sea energy line.Information Sources:sina https://mil.news.sina.com.cn/jssd/2019-01-08/doc-ihqfskcn5196137.shtml