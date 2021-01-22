Pindi Boys – Tipu Sultan’s missiles failed because ‘traitors’ were inside

The London Post11-14 minutesBy Dr Shahid Qureshi: –London best pest controlWhen traitors are inside missiles, rockets and tanks can not save the state like in case of Tipu Sultan and his state, I hope Generals and commanders in Pakistan knows this? “Enemy – Agenda is to De-Nuke, De-Rail & Defenceless Pakistan and Sharifs and Bhuttos are working on this model from debt trapping to starving from wheat to electricity ”. They shut down the steel mills in Karachi and had stolen the wheat of billions. Good Generals always checked the wheat and steel stocks of their own and enemy’s before starting a war’, I said to a security analyst in London.At a time when Pakistani military successfully conducted its latest missile test of Shaheen-3 this week but on the other hand its corrupt, anti Pakistan, Indianised politicians of PML-N, (sharifs), ‘dawn leaks’, PPP (Zardari-Bhuttos), ‘memogate’, and some religious and regional party leaders were bashing the Pakistan armed forces. They have already laid the foundations of break of pakistan in hastily passed 18th Amendment. It should be alarming for the Generals if not already as Tipu Sultan’s missiles and rockets failed to protect the state against the British colonial attacks.“Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-3 surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometres, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. “The flight test was aimed at the revalidating various design and tech parameters of weapon system,” the military’s media wing said.Tipu Sultan was the only ruler in the world who died in the battlefield fighting the enemy according to a French scholar. Tipu Sultan reigned 1782-1799 and died in May 1799, fighting the combined forces of British and collaborators, the Nizam of Hyderabad, and the Marhattas. He lost the battle because of deceit and treachery by collaborators like Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar in Bengal. Mir Jafar’s treachery resulted in 200 years British rule over India.Tipu Sultan, was the only Muslim ruler in India who used modern short-range missiles against the British but lost the battle due to ‘treachery of Mir Sadiq’ and killed on 4 May 1799, in Srirangapatna, because gates of the fort were opened from inside. It means kill the collaborators first otherwise your missiles and nukes will not save you Pindi Boys.British brought his missiles back to England for reverse engineering and now in the Artillery museum near Woolwich Arsenal in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, London.World’s First War Rockets Were Made By Tipu SultanJ Wilkerson former chief of staff of US General Colin Powel said something like, ‘what we know now is that sources of the intelligence on Iraqi WMDS were not credible and Colin Powel was probably misled and deliberately sent to the UN Security Council with false or half true information. The name ‘Chelabi’ an Iraqi collaborator in exile seems central to most of the information US had on biological, chemical and nuclear programs’.In the current scenario look at the statements of Bilalwal Zardari Bhutto. He is no different than Dilip Singh son of Mahraja Ranjit Singh whom British took away to London and he became Catholic in London but everyone was thinking he was a Sikh.Maryam Nawaz, Shabaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are other collaborators with Indians and foreigners in Europe and US. They are guilty of Dawn leaks and active RAW agents were arrested from their mills but PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen is more guilty. Security establishment should have a fairness and equality in their actions against enemies of the state be it rich or poor.Let me tell you that: ‘18th Amendment was purposed by Asif Zardari and Altaf Hussain supported by Nawaz Sharif in the parliament is actually a foundation to weaken the federation and break Pakistan following the article 70 of Soviet Constitution which lead to the break up of Soviet Union. All three of them have same handlers in 5 I’s. It is time to ‘men with guns’ to open their both eyes and see PTM, PPP and PML-N equally. All happened under your nose and no body smelt the danger or was it an intelligence failure?Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zaradri and Rehman Malik are doing exactly what Chelabi did in Iraq. They are misleading the westerns by saying something like that ‘mullahs’ are going to take control of ‘Pakistani Nukes’ as if they are lying in some fruit market. There are people in the US and West, who are more interested in fiction then reality. These foreign fed traitors like Hussain Haqani sing what neo-cons want to hear and not what they should know.Pakistanis don’t need lecturing from outside about how to protect nukes and use missiles. A painting in the reception lobby of NASA’s flight facility at Wallop Island shows Tipu Sultan’s soldiers launching rockets attacks against the British. He was the first Muslim rocketry warfare hero. The current Pakistani nuclear and missile program seems a revival of the 18th century dream of Tipu Sultan’.The British captured more than 700 rockets and subsystems of 900 rockets in the battle of Turukhanahally in 1799. Tipu Sultan’s army had 27 brigades called Kushoons, and each brigade had a company of rocket men, called Jourks. Its own pilots have been sacked for flying around with live nuclear warheads for hours and claimed ‘they thought it was dummy’ not very long ago. How irresponsible and dangerous is that?They must understand that people of Pakistan have thousands of year’s glorious history and civilisations behind them. People of Pakistan have no history of genocide, slavery and criminality. Why US have more than 10,000 nuclear weapons and who is going to invade her? Pakistan has genuine threat from its hostile and nasty neighbour India and need a nuclear deterrent that’s all. As far as the security of the nukes is concerned no one should worry including US, they are in safe hands and Pakistanis don’t need patronising.Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and they know how to defend its assets.Dr Shahid Qureshi defence analyst meeting with General. Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Pakistan Army.A British think tank International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) published a dossier about the Dr AQ Khan and nuclear proliferation.I mentioned to Mark Fitzpatrick before the launch that: “word ‘dossier’ is associated with lies, deception and dodgy in the context of Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destructions (WMDs).I told him that: “more than 170 British companies were involved in the Iraqi chemical and biological weapons program according to Channel 4. When journalist presented the list of the companies supplied chemical and biological material to Saddam Hussein regime to Ministry of Defence, the response was something like ‘list is correct”. The moral of the story is that people don’t trust the dodgy dossiers and biased reports.Dr Shahid Qureshi presented Ravian’s Medal to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan at The Government College Lahore 1990I asked Dr John Chipman Director General of the IISS and Mark Fitzpatrick editor of dossier Nuclear Black Markets: Pakistan, AQ Khan and the rise of proliferation networks, in the Q&A:“(a) Is there any nuclear program in the world, in which human and material proliferation were not involved? (b) your report seems unfair because you have not mentioned anything about the Israeli nuclear program, proliferation and illegal assistance by the US and Western countries.? Two paragraphs about Israeli Nuclear program in 176-page document. (c) What national and international law Dr A Q Khan has violated and what should be his punishment.Mark Fitzpatrick agreed that: “there is no nuclear program in the world where proliferation did not happen; US program was based on proliferation i.e. technical and material knowledge of the German Nazi scientist. He agreed that: “Israelis were involved in proliferation in a roundabout way”. He stated that: ‘Israeli program was assisted by the states than private individuals’. It is like saying if an individual is involved in terrorism, he or she should brought to justice but if a state is involved in state terrorism, that’s OK.According to common knowledge Dr Khan did not violate any national or international law. He could have been accused of smuggling or illegal trading like British use to trade in drugs (opium) with China in the past. We should not make a moral issue of things, which are strategic or related to security of small insecure countries.If Israel who is not NPT signatory can be allowed to have nuclear weapons and program because it is ‘surrounded by hostile neighbours’ why can’t Iran who is NPT signatory allowed to have a peaceful nuclear program under IAEA safe guards. What is the point on signing NPT when one cannot benefit of it? I think it’s time that NPT should be reviewed if it is not serving the purpose.Nasty friend like US and real enemy like India never stopped conspiring and undermining Pakistan, now they have joined hands without a doubt. On the other hand, as far as safety and security of the much-protected Nukes and long range missiles are concerned People of Pakistan are competent to protect and ready to eliminate enemies be local or foreign.