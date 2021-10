Pimax's Next-Generation Reality 12K QLED VR Headset Defies Belief

Smaller, lighter and better in many ways, plus an internal processor for standalone use

A True Flagship Device

PCVR Hybrid Headset

Optical Tracking

Facial Expression and Body Tracking

Advanced Technology Doesn’t Come Cheap

Pimax's Next-Generation Reality 12K QLED VR Headset Defies Belief Smaller, lighter and better in many ways, plus an internal processor for standalone use