In the pilot episode, which aired March 4, 2001 , rogue members of the U.S. government remotely hijack an airliner departing Boston, planning to crash it into the World Trade Center, and let anti-American terrorist groups take credit, to gain support for a new profitable war following the Cold War. The heroes ultimately override the controls, foiling the plot. The episode aired six months prior to the September 11 attacks.

Click to expand...